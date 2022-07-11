New Land Protections in NC and VA

Groups in Western North Carolina and Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley work to preserve public lands.

× Expand Virginia senators’ Shenandoah Mountain Act works to protect 92,000 acres as a special scenic area.

Public lands—like parks and reserves, the Blue Ridge Parkway and thousands of acres of national forests—are treasured resources for our region. They protect clean water and provide wildlife habitat and countless opportunities for outdoor recreation, as well as economic benefits for communities. And because they are publicly owned, we all have a say and a stake in their future management.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service has released its plan for the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests, designating areas for a range of activities from hiking and mountain biking to timber cutting. A diverse stakeholder group of conservationists, loggers, hunters and others worked for several years to develop agreed-upon recommendations to the agency. However, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed a formal objection to the plan on behalf of four organizations who say it falls far short. Among other things they noted, the plan proposes a major increase in logging, including in old-growth forests and rare habitat.

“The plan is a step backward for conservation in the face of climate change and the biodiversity crisis,” says Hugh Irwin of The Wilderness Society. “We are hopeful that the objection process offers a chance to get it right – the future of our forests depends on it.” Buncombe County and Asheville also filed objections to potential logging in the 16,000-acre Big Ivy area, which contains old-growth trees and the headwaters of Ivy River, and is a favorite spot along the parkway. A final plan is expected out this summer. southernenvironment.org

Virginia

In Virginia, Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have introduced the Shenandoah Mountain Act of 2022 to designate more than 92,000 acres of the George Washington National Forest as a special scenic area. The designation allows for most activities to continue, but restricts logging and industrial development like gas drilling and pipeline construction. The bill also designates four areas totaling 28,000 acres for wilderness, the highest level of protection for public lands.

One of the largest tracts of undeveloped land in the east, the proposed Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area is a biodiversity hotspot with more than 250 species of birds, and many rare or endangered species endemic to the area.

“This unique designation ensures that hunters, hikers, anglers, mountain bikers and many others will be able to continue to enjoy the exceptional landscapes for generations to come,” says Lynn Cameron of Friends of Shenandoah Mountain, which collaborated with multiple interest groups over the years to develop support. More than 400 local businesses, organizations and faith groups have endorsed the proposal, as well as four local governments. The Forest Service estimates that visitors to Virginia’s national forests contribute $1.4 billion a year to local economies. Supporters of the Senate bill anticipate the new scenic area will boost the economy more. friendsofshenandoahmountain.org

