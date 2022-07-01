Fluorescent Fun in Little Switzerland, NC

Nighttime glows make for psychedelic shows.

× Expand Emerald Village Shortwave ultraviolet light transforms Emerald Village into a colorful night spectacle.

If you time it just right, you can experience a mysterious transformation at the Bon Ami Mine that’s part of Emerald Village in Little Switzerland. A special “Black Light Tour” is offered only 10 nights a year beginning at dark. It reveals some unusual colors not normally seen in regular lighting.

Under shortwave ultraviolet light, deposits of hyalite opal glow a vivid lime green creating a stunning psychedelic spectacle. In daylight hyalite appears bubbly and colorless. It’s a unique opportunity as it’s the only known hyalite opal deposits open to the public.

Other minerals at the mine also transform in the UV light: Feldspar appears pink to red, manganapatite glows cream to orange and there’s also a mineral that turns a shade of blue. That one has yet to be identified according to Emerald Village’s website.

Trained guides lead the way through the mine for a 30- to 45-minute tour. Remaining dates in 2022 include July 16, and 23, August 6, September 3, October 8, 15, and 22. The price is $20 for ages 13 and older; $10 for ages 5-12 and free for 4 and under. Advance online registration is required. emeraldvillage.com/mines-activities/black-light-tour

