Environmental Notes: Land Protected, Farms Funded

Henderson County, North Carolina, turns 76 acres to public land; Virginia Tech to provide payments to farms that protect land and air.

× Expand Virginia Tech’s new program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will assist farmers in implementing practices designed to reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

Sometimes, it really does take a village…

In 2018, a proposal to establish a gun range along the Green River in Henderson County, North Carolina, alarmed nearby landowners, paddlers and other outdoor recreationists who cherished the area’s wildness and serenity. The land is adjacent to the Green River Game Lands and the world-class rapids of the Green River Narrows, and boasts headwater streams and a rich diversity of wildlife. Pooling their energy and resources, the neighbors organized community members to oppose the plan, which was eventually dropped.

They then turned to Conserving Carolina to help permanently protect the acreage. Through a combination of donated land and conservation easements, support from philanthropists, low-interest loans and state grants, the nonprofit was able to buy the 76-acre tract and transfer it to the state to expand the publicly owned game lands. There is now an effort to add another 125 wild acres to that. Read the full story at conservingcarolina.org.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $80 million in a pilot program at Virginia Tech to pay farmers to implement environmental practices that, if adopted nationally, could have a profound impact on reducing greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The grant is the largest in Tech’s history.

“This effort will increase the competitive advantage of U.S. agriculture both domestically and internationally, build wealth that stays in rural communities, and support a diverse range of producers and operation types,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Tech will pay farmers $100 per acre or animal unit for practices that will yield more than that in environmental benefits, but actually cost less to implement. Researchers will design the pilot to reach a significant number of underserved and small producers. Nationally, the program could ultimately enroll 80% of producers and cut agricultural emissions by 55%.

