Does 'Dirty Dancing' Ever Get Old? - New Shop Celebrates Movie

Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge has opened Kellerman’s Gift Shop, replete with official ‘Dirty Dancing’ merchandise.

New offerings at Mountain Lake Resort (top) include a shop dedicated to merchandise associated with the movie “Dirty Dancing" (above).

Some artistic works seem to hold on better than others. So it seems with the movie “Dirty Dancing,” released in 1987 and with strong signs of life

more than 35 years later. One sign: Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, scene of much of the filming of the movie, has opened “the nation’s first brick

and mortar store for official ‘Dirty Dancing’ merchandise,” according to a press release from the lodge, located in Pembroke.

Kellerman’s Gift Shop—the name comes from “Kellerman’s Mountain House” in the movie—features clothing and other items in a store designed to mimic the studio where the movie’s star (Baby, as played by Jennifer Grey) learned to dance.

Mountain Lake Lodge, located in a 2,600-acre nature preserve at an elevation of just under 4,000 feet, also recently opened an artisan shop called Salt Pond Living as well as Salt Pond Pub, an open-air, walk-up pub.

The ever-filling or draining Mountain Lake itself? It remains unpredictable and intriguing, with history showing levels tending to rise during winter and spring.

