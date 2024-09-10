Bristol’s Award-Winning Dave Loggins Dies

Dave Loggins gave up a drafting career to write songs on a guitar that he had bought at a music shop on State Street in downtown Bristol along the Virginia-Tennessee border.

Born in nearby Mountain City, Tennessee, David Allen Loggins died on July 10 at age 76 after an award-winning career of writing hits for country stars like Alabama, Don Williams, Reba McEntire, Sawyer Brown—and so many more.

Expand In addition to many country hits, Dave Loggins wrote the Masters golf theme music, “Augusta.”

“He grew up across the street from me. His nickname was Lefty,” says former Bristol resident Roncie Silcox, who now lives at Wise, Virginia. “He was a real good basketball player.”

Loggins moved to Bristol, Virginia, at age 8. He graduated Virginia High School in 1965, briefly studied engineering at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City—then turned his heart and attention to music by 1969.

Among his early successes was writing “Pieces of April,” recorded by rock band Three Dog Night.

As a singer-songwriter, Loggins released several albums and hit a peak with his 1974 pop classic “Please Come to Boston,” which recounted Loggins touring experiences with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Boston, Denver and Los Angeles in 1972. All the while, his “number-one fan” begs this “man from Tennessee” to “please come home to me.”

The editor of this magazine and its late former columnist Elizabeth Hunter were among Dave Loggins’ number-two fans.

