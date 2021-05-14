Knoxville Urban Wilderness on the Grow

Baker Creek provides a focal point for a series of trails and other assets.

× Expand The mountain bike park offers challenges for all levels of riders.

Baker Creek bubbles beside trails in the urban wilderness of Knoxville, Tennessee, on the city’s south side.

“The urban wilderness in Knoxville is a collection of parks, totaling about 1,000 acres, connected by trails and greenways,” says Rebekah Jane Justice, deputy chief of economic and community development for Knoxville.

In her previous role as Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness Coordinator, Justice oversaw the construction of Baker Creek Preserve, a sanctuary for walkers, runners and bicycle riders.

Baker Creek provides an entryway to Knoxville’s collection of recreational areas within the city, where you can play yet never stray too far from the concrete of the bustling East Tennessee metropolis.

The 100-acre Baker Creek site came to the city about a decade ago as a land donation by the Legacy Parks Foundation.

Later developed, it became a popular site for downhill mountain bike trails, Justice says.

Recently, too, a mountain bike park—with obstacles for children, skilled riders and experts—opened on nearly three acres with jump lines, rock gardens and wooden features. “These are opportunities to build and develop skills,” Justice says. “We have jumps up to expert levels. The bike park is a really great finishing touch.”

Baker Creek Preserve is still being developed, Justice says.

“It’s the entry point, the jumping-off point for this whole system,” she says. “The community has really been engaged. We have a really good bike population in Knoxville—and running—and they’re really excited to see all of these elements come out.”

New restrooms and picnic shelters are to be added by the close of 2021, Justice says.

“Baker Creek is a pretty unique park,” Justice says. “We’ve been sure to make something for everybody.”

knoxurbanwilderness.com / 865-850-9160

The story above first appeared in our May/June 2021 issue. To get more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!