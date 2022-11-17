174 Acres: New Play along the New River

The Grayson County, Virginia, land will become a park.

A large tract of land in Grayson County, Virginia, with more than 2,500 feet of frontage along the majestic New River is now under permanent protection and will soon be open to the public for outdoor recreation. The New River Conservancy purchased the 174-acre tract, now called New River Hill Forest earlier this year. In partnership with the New River Soil and Water Conservation District, the conservancy has begun to convert old logging roads into hiking trails and develop points of access along the New.

The New River Hill Forest is a 174-acre tract that will provide Grayson County access to swimming and fishing along the river.

The land was being considered for a housing development when the two organizations and numerous donors came forward with an alternative idea.

“We knew how important this land is, as it is adjacent to other tracts that were already owned by us,” says Tim Phipps of the conservation district.

The purchase was made possible with contributions from philanthropists Fred and Alice Stanback, Charlotte Hanes, a long-time river advocate, and many other donors. “I am so happy we joined with New River Conservancy to protect it so the public of Grayson County could have access to a park on the river for swimming, fishing and picnicking,” Hanes says.

The conservancy is still working to raise $10,000 to support renovations and infrastructure upgrades. newriverconservancy.org

