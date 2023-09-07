Buzz for BRC's 35th Anniversary & 2023 Best of the Mountains Awards

See what readers, winners and media outlets had to say about Blue Ridge Country's 35th anniversary and the 2023 Best of the Mountains awards!
×
In the Press
- Hendersonville Lightning: Readers again pick Hendersonville as top mountain retirement town
Dean Hensley / Hendersonville Times-News
- Elizabethton Star: Carter County’s natural delights inspire votes for two “best of” awards
- Staunton News Leader: Staunton wins 6 Best of the Mountains awards
- Blue Ridge Now/Hendersonville Times-News: Two mountain cities earn top votes in regional magazine readers poll
- The McDowell News: Linville Falls, Linville Caverns recognized in magazine's poll
- The Daily Times: Cades Cove cited as top scenic drive in latest issue of regional magazine
- The Virginia Star: Carter Fold Selected as Top Third Music Venue in Southern Appalachians
- The Recorder: Bath, Highland make ‘best of’ list in Blue Ridge Country
- The Blowing Rocket: Blowing Rock earns multiple recognitions
- Ashe Post & Times: West Jefferson picked as 'Friendliest Town' in Blue Ridge Country magazine
- Greenville News: Swamp Rabbit Trail ranked among best trails for cycling in Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia
More from the Media
Anna Cook / @stuckonthego
- WDBJ7: Blue Ridge Country magazine celebrates 35 years
- WFXR: Blue Ridge Country Magazine shares 2023’s Best of the Mountains
- WFIR News Talk Radio: Blue Ridge Country turns 35 – and still going strong
Shoutouts on Socials
- @catescompass shared some love for a few of her favorite Best of the Mountains winners on Instagram! She also recently wrote a fantastic article about Hendersonville, North Carolina, which took home first place for Best Retirement Town in our reader poll. Cate gives you all the information you need to plan your next Hendersonville hiking trail adventure.
- Franklin, North Carolina Chamber of Commerce: "Franklin, North Carolina, has been recognized in Blue Ridge Country magazine's 2023 Best of the Mountains reader poll. Franklin, North Carolina, won first place for Best Gem Mining! Here's a link to learn more about gem mining in Franklin and where you can roll up your sleeves and find some gems of your own!"
- @blowingrocknc was thrilled to know that our readers voted them Best of the Mountains in eight categories.
- @thefloydcountrystore is proud to have received numerous accolades in this year's poll.
Check out Blue Ridge Country's 35th anniversary highlight on Instagram (@blueridgecountry) for more great coverage from @stuckonthego, @amanda_in_motion_ and @bestofroanoke