Yancey County Volunteers Use Shelter-in-Place Time to Create Life Saving Masks

Joy Boothe shows a few of her masks

Actions speak louder than good wishes. When Burnsville, North Carolina, resident Joy Boothe read about the growing shortage of N95 surgical masks, the former supervisor of the Blue Ridge Fitness and Rehab Center went to work making a batch to donate to her healthcare provider friends.

“When I made those first masks, my thought was that they could use them to cover their N95 masks and get a little more wear out of them,” she says. “After I finished, I posted a picture on Facebook. Friends immediately responded, asking how they could help.”

Those requests to lend a helping led to the creation of the Yancey County Mask Makers. Boothe is leading the charge for the burgeoning group of volunteers who have, to date, sewed and donated more than 2,000 masks. Organizations such as Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Celo Health Clinic, Yancey County Health Department, area nursing homes and more have been the thankful recipients.

“Without exception, everyone, whether sewing, cutting or making financial or material donations has said how grateful they are to be able to help medical providers and the community,” Boothe says. “This work has lifted their spirits and calmed their minds.”

The group’s success has inspired others. “Mitchell County, for example, has now created a group of mask makers with their own volunteer coordinator,” Boothe notes.

Financial donations, according to Boothe, are welcome and can be made online at compassionatecarewnc.org.