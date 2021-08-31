September’s Wild Edible: Paw Paws

× Expand Bruce Ingram Paw paws don’t last long once they fall to the ground.

A few yards past our Botetourt County, Virginia backdoor lies a hardwood hollow where shade reigns much of the day. In that cove grow many typical Blue Ridge Mountain hardwoods such as white oaks, Northern red oaks, and mockernut hickories. But among the understory thrives small trees which produce fruit renown to country folks – the paw paw, the largest tree growing fruit in our region.

Bruce Ingram A taste sensation: paw paw cookies.

Known for its colorful nicknames such as mountain custard, mountain banana, custard apple, and here’s a new appellation…the hipster banana, I would describe Asimina triloba as tasting something like a cross between a banana and a pineapple. In our highland hollow, as is typical across much of the region, paw paws ripen between mid-September and early October. When the lime green fruits start to turn brown, they’re ready to eat.

Elaine and I relish paw paws in bread and cookies, but they also can be turned into muffins, puddings, pies, and even ice cream. A friend of our freezes paw paws and throughout the year consumes them raw as a breakfast treat. Our region’s wildlife favor this native fruit as well with bears, deer, raccoons, and squirrels among the devotees.

A note of caution: some people react negatively to paw paws because of stomach distress. So only consume, for example, a cookie or two the first time you eat them.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com