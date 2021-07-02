July’s Wild Edible: Blackberries

× Expand Bruce Ingram Wild blackberries growing on a Virginia mountainside.

The most common wild summer berry throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains is the blackberry. Growing along the edges of pastures, agricultural areas, woodlots, or wherever ground has been recently disturbed, this member of the rose family is a crucial part of our mountain ecosystem. The white blooms nourish bees and butterflies in May and June. Throughout much of July and into August, animals from bears to box turtles to blue jays will find the tart drupes to their liking. And in winter, deer will browse on the vines.

Of course, we humans share that fondness. My wife Elaine and I have an annual goal to pick 10 quarts of wild summer berries, and blackberries typically constitute about two-thirds or more of that haul. Throughout the rest of the year, those blackberries become part of pies, cobblers, jams, muffins, pancakes, waffles, smoothies, and other delights.

Wild blackberry pie is a taste sensation.

What’s more blackberries are a true health food. They are rich in Vitamins C and K, high in manganese and fiber, and are even reputed to promote brain health, help prevent memory loss, and fight off cancer. So this month, grab a bucket and head for the nearest blackberry patch and delight in all that this native fruit has to offer.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com