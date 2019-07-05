Streaming On The Parkway - Part 11 - Bedford & Peaks of Otter

EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest blog series is being provided courtesy of members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (wbcci.org) who recently participated in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan between late May and mid June. Their 500-mile journey began in Cherokee, N.C. and ended outside the historic towns of Charlottesville and Staunton, VA. We hope you'll enjoy following along!

The members of the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Airstream Caravan were told by leaders Ray and Carol Combs that the Peaks of Otter National Campground was rough. We didn’t know how rough until we arrived there.

Many sites in our camping loop were as far from level as possible. Some of the back-in sites were up a steep incline making it difficult to level front-to-back. It was almost comical to drive through the campground to see how the resourceful Airstreamers tried to level their trailers.

The rains that started in Galax followed us to the Peaks of Otter Campground. They continued on and off for the next couple of days. The caravan members didn’t let the rain spoil their visit.

One of the activities most of our caravan members participated in was a guided tour of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia. This was a very sobering experience to see and reflect on the sacrifices made by all who served on that momentous day.

The Peaks of Otter Lodge was near the campground. There was a nice walking path around the lake next to the lodge.

More than any other section of the Blue Ridge Parkway, we saw the large deer population around this campground. The deer where everywhere and we needed to be very careful when driving to make sure we didn’t hit any.

After two days at the Peaks of Otter, it was time to drive the last 86 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway.