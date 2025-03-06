March’s Wild Edible: Lamb’s Quarter

Rising up through the soil this month is one of the most fascinating plants in the Blue Ridge Mountains…the lamb’s quarter. An annual herb, this close relative of spinach typically appears on our Southwest Virginia land along and in our chicken run, inside our garden, and edge habitat and disturbed soil everywhere. The plant features a single steam several feet long and three-inch or so alternate diamond-shaped leaves.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Lamb’s quarter growing along the author’s chicken run.

The reference to spinach is important, as this super food, which is often called a weed, flaunts more nutrition than even spinach. Indeed, lamb’s quarter boasts considerable amounts of iron, protein, Vitamin B2 and even Vitamin C.

I’ve enjoyed lamb’s quarters in what I call “all-natural salads,” that is salads featuring all wild edibles such as chickweed, broad-leaf plantain and native onions. But my favorite way to consume this plant is in an omelet. Last year for dinner, for example, Elaine whipped up an omelet consisting of three eggs from our Rhode Island Reds, smooth chanterelles, sharp cheddar, zucchini and onions from our garden, and, of course, lamb’s quarter leaves.

One final note involving this herb is though it is edible as long as the leaves are green, they are prime in spring. So when this super food appears in your yard this year, don’t mow or spray it, feast on it!

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.