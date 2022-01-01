January's Wild Edible: The Tree's Ear Mushroom

× Expand Bruce Ingram A tree ear mushroom looks remarkably like a human ear.

The first time I encountered a tree ear mushroom, my initial impression was that it looked like someone had glued a small, reddish brown, wrinkled human ear to a hardwood. Auricularia auricular, also known as the wood ear or jelly ear, is a member of the jelly and rubbery fungi family and is commonly found throughout the Blue Ridge Mountain range.

Although present throughout the year, tree ears seem to be most abundant in the winter and early spring. They are reputed to grow up to six inches in diameter, but all the ones I’ve gathered have been one to two inches across.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Tree ear mushrooms go great in soups and egg dishes.

I start looking for tree ears every year in January, as they are one of the few wild edibles available then. If you can gather a half dozen or so, you’ll have enough to add them to soup and egg dishes. Elaine says they add a pleasant texture to her entrees, but not much in the way of flavor – which is an accurate assessment.

As is with true with all wild mushrooms, have a fungi expert positively identify a variety before you consume it and never eat one raw. Elaine stir fries our mushrooms first. Also, only eat small amounts of a species the initial time it’s consumed.

