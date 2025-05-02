May’s Wild Edible: Gem-Studded Puffball

Numerous species of puffballs are native to the Blue Ridge, and certainly one of the most common ones is the dull-white gem-studded puffball. Lycoperdon gemmatum appears during the very late spring and throughout the summer. As is common with puffballs, the gem-studded is only edible when it is young and its flesh is pure white and firm. If the flesh has started to turn the least bit brown, this fungi is not edible and will impart a foul taste. Not long afterwards, a gem-studded will start emitting its yellowish-brown spores.

Gem-studded puffballs can be found growing by themselves or in clusters.

The gem-studded can be up to three inches tall, but most of the ones I’ve found have been maybe two inches in height and an inch or so wide. This fungi also flaunts tiny spines that are prone to breaking.

As is often unfortunately true about many if not most edible mushrooms, dangerous lookalikes exist. The egg stage of the deadly Amanita species can appear similar to a puffball. If you cut open a young Amanita, however, you’ll see internal structures such as caps, gills and stems.

Slice open a gem-studded or other small puffball species, and you should only see, again, white flesh, if the puffball is edible. Two of the best field guides for mushroom identification are Appalachian Mushrooms and the National Audubon Society Field Guide to Mushrooms. I never consume a new species of mushroom to me until I’ve perused these and other field guides, and, just as importantly, consulted a mushroom expert.

Gem-studded puffballs go great in salads and all manners of egg dishes. Look for them as you stroll through hardwood stands.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram wrote Living the Locavore Lifestyle about living off the land. For more information: bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.