August's Wild Edible: Black-Staining Polypore

The black-staining polypore is certainly one of the more fascinating wild edible mushrooms. Meripilus sumstinei typically begins appearing come July in the Blue Ridge and continues to pop up whenever warm rains occur well into September throughout the region.

× Expand Bruce Ingram A black staining polypore growing in Botetourt County, VA.

A black staining typically grows along the base of a dead or dying oak tree. One I located last summer thrived near the bole of a living red oak. But I’ve also observed them growing a foot or two away from oaks.

This is a very appealing mushroom to gather and to dine on. The fan-shaped fronds often grow three to eight inches long, span several inches wide individually and are part of a body that can be over a foot wide. The center of this polypore is usually much wider and tougher than the outer, thinner wavy part. The body color is whiteish tan to gray and, true to its name, rub your fingers across that outer body and it will turn black in a minute or two. The flesh is very firm and white.

Don’t try to cook that tough inner core and even some of the mid to outer fronds will be hard and unpalatable, too. But many of the tips will be pleasantly chewy and go well in all kinds of egg and meat dishes. My wife Elaine and I especially enjoy the black-staining in frittatas. As is true with just about all edible mushrooms, they have to be cooked before eating and should never be consumed raw. Always consult field guides and expert sources before consuming a mushroom new to you.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.