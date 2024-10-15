October’s Wild Edible: Black Cherries

Along the driveway leading to Elaine’s and my Botetourt County, Virginia, home lies a black cherry tree (Prunus serotina). Every September and October, the tree attracts large numbers of songbirds, drawn there because of the cherries and the summer grapes dangling from vines that have rambled up the black “peeling” bark. Another diagnostic trait are the three-inch long or so lance-like leaves which feature sharp tips.

Bruce Ingram Wild black cherries growing along a road in Botetourt County, Virginia.

I, too, am drawn to the native black cherry tree. By no means are the berries as sugary as domestic sweet cherries, but they are pleasing enough to adorn oatmeal and cereal. The seeds of this fruit (which is about half the size of a pea) are not edible and should be discarded. I have heard of rural mountain folks using this native’s fruit for jams and juice, but the many bird and mammal species that relish the black cherry always seem to win the battle of who will be there first.

As is true with my tree, the black cherry thrives along forest edges, but they also commonly appear along fence rows, in old fields and in oak-hickory forests, often as an understory flora. In the latter situation, the trees typically grow much slower and the fruits are much more accessible. Also of note is that young cherry trees feature a smooth, shiny, dark bark. Come early autumn, check out the nearest woodlot and perhaps find and then enjoy the fruits of our native black cherry.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.