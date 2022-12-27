Birds of the Blue Ridge: Pied-billed Grebe

The envy of all helmsmen piloting a submarine, this grebe is a master of buoyancy control. They can sink or float on demand by trapping and releasing air and water in their wings and adjusting internal air sacs. When startled, they can ever-so-slowly descend into the water, leaving just their periscope… er, head visible.

× Expand Michael Todd

The Pied-billed Grebe is the most widespread of this species in the Americas. They dive and use chunky bills to eat crustaceans, fish and other small water prey. This particular grebe is often seen alone and rarely in flight. So patiently scan the water’s edge for this chunky, small grebe with a big head and black-striped bill during breeding season.

Bird Bits

Michael Todd

Fun Facts: Chicks can leave the nest the day after hatching and will hop a ride on their parents’ back for the first week.

Habitat: lakes, ponds and marshes with emergent vegetation

Conservation Note: Recent decades indicate a slow decline although they remain widespread.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor