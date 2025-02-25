Birds of the Blue Ridge: Mallard

The archetypal “quack” we associate with ducks is the call of the female Mallard.

× Expand Keith Watson Male and female Mallards.

Male Mallards speak in quiet, raspy soft whistles. They even call at night as part of courtship and to establish territory.

This dabbling duck, like other bird species, loses its feathers (molts) once per year and becomes flightless during that time. The purpose is thought to be in preparation for the rigors of migration in addition to other reasons.

Mallards nest on the ground, floating vegetation, artificial structures and in the occasional flower bed. Females build and line the structure with grasses and leaves, later surrounding the eggs with her own down feathers. She then incubates and raises the ducklings.

Fun Fact

Migrating Mallards can fly an estimated 55 miles per hour.

How to Identify a Mallard

The male Mallard, called a drake, sports an iridescent green head, white ring around the neck and chestnut breast. The female Mallard, called a hen, wears mottled brown feathers. Both have purplish-blue wing patches.

Mallard Habitat

Anywhere with water in rural, suburban and urban habitats – lakes, ponds, rivers and wetlands with a splash the occasional swimming pool.

Conservation Note

Steady, cycling numbers determined by climate.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over four decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean and seven European countries. She is a contributing editor with BRC magazine and a freelance writer, penning travel and nature feature articles for several regional and national print publications. Angela created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

