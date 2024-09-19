Photo Recap: 2024 Appaloosa Music Festival

This year's Appaloosa Music Festival at Skyline Ranch Resort in Front Royal, Virginia, was one of the most energetic and attended years they have had to date. Bad weather might have added a bit of delay. However, it did not discourage the crowd as they waited for the lightning to disperse, and once the all-clear was given, they danced in the rain. Scythian, one of the most animated bands you will watch, hosts this festival annually.

As I said last year, Appaloosa is probably the most family-friendly festival I have been to, and this year was no different. This year, they expanded the workshop stage as the number of kids in attendance increased.

Kids attending the workshop stage could learn about music and how to play instruments or watch the must-see kid band Cake 4 Dinner, who played their big hits "Playdoh Pancakes," "No Sleep at Naptime" and "Full Diaper." Cake 4 Dinner, for those who do not know, is Scythian dressed up with large hats. Scythian does a fantastic job of ensuring the kids feel just as much a part of the festival as anyone else in attendance. I also have to say Appaloosa's bouncy house daycare section is top-notch; I would have loved to have been a kid attending.

Appaloosa also brings in a large variety of food trucks and craft vendors featuring handmade goods, clothing and much more. Its beer garden features festival-exclusive brews, which are very tasty, especially if you like craft beers.

Appaloosa kicked off with the band Catfish in the Sky from the Berklee School of Music on the festival's first day. The 19th Street Band, The Gothard Sisters, JigJam, Pickin' Thistles, Gold Co. Ramblers, Smoke & the Poet, Ashes & Arrows, Scythian and Top House followed them. JigJam put on a fantastic set that had the crowd leaving the comfort of their foldable lawn chairs to dance on the open lawn. Ashes & Arrows, actively competing on a small show you might know, America's Got Talent, rocked the stage and set the tone for the rest of the night. As Scythian came out, the crowd felt like it had doubled somehow; everyone was pushed together tightly and was ready for the workout they had come for. Scythian had everyone dancing, hopping around and singing. Ending the night was Tophouse; they had to move their set to the Saloon stage due to the weather. They finished the night with an electric set, with a crowd packed under the large tent.

Day Two featured the Gold Top Co. Ramblers starting the day off, followed by Smoke & the Poet, The Gothard Sisters, Kat Higgins (featuring Arbo), Shadowgrass, Carbon Leaf, Pickin' Thistles, Kentucky Avenue, Ben David Warner, The Low Water Bridge Band and of course, Scythian. Many of these bands played the day before and were just as much fun as the first day. I particularly enjoyed Smoke & the Poet, a band that formed right there in Front Royal. Carbon Leaf headlined Day Two and is known as one of Virginia's most beloved bands. When you hear them live, you will know why! Closing out the day was Scythian, the host band. It was fitting because it was a great way to end the day with a smile.

The only thing that could have made Appaloosa better would be more days. It truly is an excellent time for everyone.

Appaloosa official website: https://appaloosafestival.com/