Spring 2024 Festivals & Events Guide

Our biggest compendium of festivals and events ever brings you hundreds of perfect gatherings for fun across 7 mountain states!

× Expand John Gillespie Photography Albino Skunk Festival events offer bluegrass, folk, Americana and more in Greer, South Carolina, May 9-11 and October 3-5.

APRIL

Thru May 23 — Biltmore Blooms. Asheville, North Carolina.

Thru Jan 5 — Chihuly at Biltmore. Asheville, North Carolina.

April 5-May 12 — Rock City Nights: Flora Luna. Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

April 12-May 12 — Rhododendron Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Expand Rachel Davis New River Birding & Nature Festival, April 29-May 4, Fayette County, West Virginia.

April 17-20 — Bronco Super Celebration. Townsend, Tennessee.

April 18-19 — Knoxville Symphony Orchestra's Cosmos Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 18-20 — Hillbilly Days. Pikeville, Kentucky.

April 19-20 — Great Smoky Mountains Fiber Fair. Townsend, Tennessee.

April 19-20 — Rock the Country Music Festival. Ashland, Kentucky.

April 19-21 — Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

April 19-21 — Down by Downtown Music Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

April 19-June 9 — Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 20 — 14th Annual Cork & Fork. Blacksburg, Virginia.

April 20 — BaconQue 24. Dalton, Georgia.

April 20 — Blues & Jazz Festival. Mauldin, South Carolina.

April 20 — Bourbon & Beers Dinner. Minden, West Virginia.

Expand The Biltmore Chihuly at Biltmore, through January 5, Asheville, North Carolina.

April 20 — Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Festival. Moneta, Virginia.

April 20 — Greer Goes Global International Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

April 20 — Keg, Cork, & Barrel. Cleveland, Tennessee.

April 20 — RockyFest. Hiddenite, North Carolina.

April 20 — Spring Fling '24 - Find Your Flow. Bryson City, North Carolina.

April 20-21 — Bear on the Square Mountain Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

April 20-21 — Rossini Festival: An International Street Fair. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 20-21 — Virginia Country Living Festival. Fishersville, Virginia.

April 22-26 — Folk Art at the Lakes. Ripley, West Virginia.

April 25 — The Concerts at Eller Holler. Hiawassee, Georgia.

April 25 — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Bristol, Tennessee.

Expand Dollywood Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, April 19-June 9, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

April 25-28 — MerleFest. Wilkesboro. North Carolina.

April 26-27 — Azalea Festival. Pickens, South Carolina.

April 26-27 — Polk County Ramp Tramp Festival. Reliance, Tennessee.

April 26-27 — Soiree Arts Festival. Anderson, South Carolina.

April 26-28 — Dogwood Arts Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

April 26-28 — Spring Herb Festival. Fletcher, North Carolina.

April 26-May 5 — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

April 27 — Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival. Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

April 27 — Classic Cookie's Annual Cookie Festival. Sevierville, Tennessee.

April 27 — Greening Up the Mountains Festival. Sylva, North Carolina. April 27.

April 27 — Spring Thyme in the Garden Festival. Morristown, Tennessee.

Expand The Greenbrier The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, May 3-5, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

April 27 — Trout and Outdoor Adventures Festival. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

April 27 — Vinton Dogwood Festival. Vinton, Virginia.

April 27-28 — Civil War History Weekend. Buchanan, Virginia.

April 27-28 — Sassafras Artisan Market. Clayton, Georgia.

April 27-28 —Sweet Tea & Sunshine Family Festival. Cleveland, Tennessee.

April 29-May 4 — New River Birding & Nature Festival. Fayette, West Virginia.

MAY

May 1-4 — 74th Annual Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

May 2-4 — Tennessee Mountains Jeep Jamboree. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

May 2, 9, 16, 23 — The Concerts at Eller Holler. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 3-4 — Clinch River Spring Antique Fair. Clinton, Tennessee.

Expand BudbreakFestival.com Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer Festival, May 4, Mount Airy, North Carolina.

May 3-4 — Community School’s Strawberry Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 3-5 —The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

May 4 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

May 4 — Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

May 4 — Fiesta Festival. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

May 4 — Gran Fondo Hincapie. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 4 — Lost River Trail Run. Mathias, West Virginia.

May 4 — May Day. Staunton, Virginia.

May 4 — Ramp It Up Festival. Oak Hill, West Virginia.

May 4 — Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival. Townsend, Tennessee.

May 4-5 — Page Valley Festival of the Arts. Luray, Virginia.

Expand Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center Fiber Festival, May 10-12, Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

May 4-5 — Taco Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 5 — Fiesta Hendersonville. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

May 5 — Strawberry Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 5 — Taco‘Ritas Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 9-11 — SpringSkunk Music Fest. Greer, South Carolina.

May 9-11 — Top of Georgia Plein Air Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 9-12 — LEAF Global Arts Retreat. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

May 10-12 — Artisphere. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 10-12 — Fiber Festival. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

May 10-12 — Mayfest. Pilot Mountain, North Carolina.

May 10-12 — Mayfest. Strasburg, Virginia.

May 11 — Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 11 — “Of Ale and History” Beer Fest. Middletown, Virginia.

May 11 — Of These Mountains Spring MarketPlace. Clayton, Georgia.

May 11 — Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 11-12 — Spring Arts & Crafts Festival. Lake Lure, North Carolina.

May 11-12 — Wildflower Weekend. Luray, Virginia.

May 17 — Sippin’ In Simpsonville: A Summer Beer Tasting. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Expand Local Colors | Stella Nova Local Colors Festival, May 18, Roanoke, Virginia.

May 17-18 — Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival. Sevierville, Tennessee.

May 17-18 — Western North Carolina Quilters’ Guild’s “A Garden of Quilts” Show. Flat Rock, North Carolina.

May 17-19 — Appalachian Trail Days Festival. Damascus, Virginia.

May 17-19 — Greek Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 17-26 — The Fair at Heritage Park. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

May 18 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

May 18 — Brewridge Music Festival. Pembroke, Virginia.

May 18 — Brews & Bands. Wytheville, Virginia.

May 18 — Children’s Festival of Reading. Knoxville, Tennessee.

May 18 — EPIC Fest Beer & Wine Festival. Elkton, Virginia.

May 18 — Georgia Mountain Fire & Smoke Cooking Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 18 — Jfest. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Expand Mountain Eary Photo Mountain Music Festival, May 31-June 1, Oak Hill, West Virginia.

May 18 — Local Colors Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 18 — Mountain Laurel Festival. Wartburg, Tennessee.

May 18 — Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival. Unicoi, Tennessee.

May 18 — WNC Bigfoot Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

May 18 — Yadkin Valley Wine Fes Elkin, North Carolina.

May 18-19 — Arts & Wine Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

May 18-19 — Bringing in the May: An Enchanted Fairie Festival. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

May 18-19 — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games. Townsend, Tennessee.

May 19 — Whitetop Mountain Ramp Festival. Whitetop, Virginia.

May 20-June 17 — Festival of Flags. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

May 22-25 — Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival. McClure, Virginia.

May 23-25 — Plum Hollow Alternative Bluegrass Festival. Campobello, South Carolina.

Expand Courtesy of Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival Arts & Wine Festival, May 18-19, Dahlonega, Georgia.

May 23-26 — Festival in the Park. Roanoke, Virginia.

May 23-26 — Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Pineville, Kentucky.

May 23-26 — Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival. Martinsville, Virginia.

May 23-June 16 — Upstate Shakespeare Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 24-25 — The Great Scot! Parade and Scottish Games. Greenville, South Carolina.

May 24-26 — Dandelion Festival. White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

May 24-26 — Foodees Food & Culture Festival. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

May 24-26 — Hiawassee Pro Rodeo. Hiawassee, Georgia.

May 24-26 — Memorial Day Gospel Music Weekend. Stuart, Virginia.

May 24-26 — Vandalia Gathering. Charleston, West Virginia.

May 24-June 2 — Mess Fest Weeks at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. Luray, Virginia.

Expand Rooster Walk | Gina Proulx Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, May 23-26, Martinsville, Virginia.

May 25 — BavarianFest. Helen, Georgia.

May 25 — Gathering in the Gap. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

May 25 — Memorial Day Car Show. Dawsonville, Georgia.

May 25 — Memorial Day Parade. Blairsville, Georgia.

May 25 — Plumb Alley Day. Abingdon, Virginia.

May 25 — Strawberry Festival. Alderson, West Virginia.

May 25 — ValleyFest. Massanutten, Virginia.

May 25-26 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

May 25-26 — Arts, Crafts & Music Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

May 25-26 — Garden Jubilee. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

May 25-26 — Spring Arts in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

May 25-27 — Georgia Apple Blossom Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Expand Explore Elkin NC Trail Days, May 30-June 2, Elkin, North Carolina.

May 26 — Street Food Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

May 30-June 1 — Clinch River Days. St. Paul, Virginia.

May 30-June 1 — Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race. Helen, Georgia.

May 30-June 1 — Poke Sallet Festival. Harlan, Kentucky.

May 30-June 2 — NC Trail Days. Elkin, North Carolina.

May 31-June 1 — Mountain Music Festival. Oak Hill, West Virginia.

May 31-June 1 — NC Gold Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

May 31-June 2 — North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival. Young Harris, Georgia.

May 31-June 2 — Toe River Arts Tour. Mitchell and Yancy County, North Carolina.

JUNE

June 1 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

Expand Craig Sweeney Photography Sparkle City Rhythm & Ribs Festival, June 1, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

June 1 — BABA (Bands, Art, Bourbon & Ale) Festival. Wytheville, Virginia.

June 1 — Dogwood Masters “Old Dog” Regatta. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 1 — Festival & Car Show. Ranson, West Virginia.

June 1 — Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

June 1 — In The Pines Music Festival. Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee.

June 1 — Livermush Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

June 1 — National Trails Day at Chimney Rock. Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

June 1 — Sparkle City Rhythm & Ribs Festival. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

June 1 — Strawberry Festival. Keyser, West Virginia.

June 1 — Trail Days. Troutville, Virginia.

June 1 — Trail Days and Mile Long Yard Sale. Haysi, Virginia.

June 1 — Trails & Trains Festival. Old Fort, North Carolina.

June 1 — Troutacular! Bakersville. Bakersville, North Carolina.

Expand Ruby Falls National Day of Caves & Karst at Ruby Falls, June 6, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 1 — Troutacular! Spruce Pine. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

June 1-2 — Pulaski County Spring Flea Market. Dublin, Virginia.

June 1-2 — Sidewalk Art Show. Roanoke, Virginia.

June 3-6 — A Mountain Quiltfest. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

June 3-8 — Best Friend Festival. Norton, Virginia.

June 6 — National Day of Caves & Karst at Ruby Falls. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 6-8 — Beach Music Festival. Stuart, Virginia.

June 6-8 — Blazin’ Bluegrass Spring Fest. Whitley City, Kentucky.

June 6-9 — Charity Horse Show (Saddlebred). Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 6, 13, 20, 27 — Acoustic Sunsets Summer Concert Series. Hiawassee, Georgia.

June 7-8 — Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

June 7-8 — Festival in the Park. Pearisburg, Virginia.

June 7-8 — Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 7-8 — Laurel Cove Music Festival. Pineville, Kentucky.

June 7-8 — U.S. 25 Yard Sale. Grant County, Kentucky.

June 7-9 — High Country Jazz Festival. Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 7-16 — Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 5, 12, 19, 26; Aug 2; Sept 20 — Off the Rails Concert Series. Dalton, Georgia.

Expand Rebecca Williams Jackson Square Lavender Festival, June 15, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 8 — Alien Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

June 8 — BOCO WILD. Buchanan, Virginia.

June 8 — Cumberland Valley Cruise-In. Corbin, Kentucky.

June 8 — KidzFest. Winchester, Virginia.

June 8 — North Carolina Ground Steak Festival. Dobson, North Carolina.

June 8-9 — Scottish Festival & Highland Games. Blairsville, Georgia.

June 8-15 — Juneteenth GVL Mega Fest. Greenville, South Carolina.

June 9-16 — Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

June 12-14 — Children’s BUG CAMP. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 13-15 — Juneteenth Celebration Weekend. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

June 13-16 — Canaan Mountain Bike Festival. Davis, West Virginia.

June 14 — Juneteenth Celebration. Winchester, Virginia.

Expand Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, & Spirits Festival Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, and Spirits Festival, June 15, Luray, Virginia.

June 14-15 — Boonerang Music & Arts Festival. Boone, North Carolina.

June 14-15 — River Festival. Ronceverte, West Virginia.

June 14-16 — Maury River Fiddlers’ Convention. Buena Vista, Virginia.

June 15 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

June 15 — Best.Weekend.Ever. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

June 15 — Bluff Mountain Festival. Hot Springs, North Carolina.

June 15 — Georgia State Fiddlers Convention. Blairsville, Georgia.

June 15 — High Knob Music Festival. Norton, Virginia.

June 15 — Jackson Square Lavender Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

June 15 — Taste of the Valley Wine, Beer, and Spirits Festival. Luray, Virginia.

June 15 — Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition. Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

June 15-16 — Fly Fishing & Outdoor Festival. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Expand Courtesy of The Mountain Grrl Experience The Mountain Grrl Experience, June 20-22, Pikeville, Kentucky.

June 15-16 — Mountain Fling Arts & Crafts Show. Blairsville, Georgia.

June 15-Aug 11 — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

June 16 — Father’s Day Blues & Brews. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

June 17-24 — Chautauqua Festival. Wytheville, Virginia.

June 20-22 — Hiawassee Rod Run. Hiawassee, Georgia.

June 20-22 — The Mountain Grrl Experience. Pikeville, Kentucky.

Discover More Great Mountain Festivals & Events:

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2024 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!