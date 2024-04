Winter / Holiday 2024 Festivals & Events Guide

Our biggest compendium of festivals and events ever brings you hundreds of perfect gatherings for fun across 7 mountain states!

× Expand Stock Adobe Winterfest, November 7-February 16, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

NOVEMBER

Nov 1 — Dia De Los Muertos Celebration. Winchester, Virginia.

Nov 1-3 — Mistletoe Market. Abingdon, Virginia.

Nov-Dec (select evenings) — Tweetsie Christmas. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Nov 1-Jan 5 — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Nov 2 — Montpelier Hunt Races. Montpelier Station, Virginia.

Nov 2-3 — Head of the Hooch Regatta. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Nov 2-Jan 5 — Christmas at Biltmore. Asheville, North Carolina.

Nov 7 — Winter Magic & Chili Cookoff. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Nov 7-10 — Food & Wine Festival. Highlands, North Carolina.

Nov 7-Feb 16 — Winterfest. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Nov 8-10 — Toe River Arts Tour. Mitchell and Yancy County, North Carolina.

Nov 9 — Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival. Lynchburg, Virginia.

Nov 14-17 — Film Fest Knox. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Nov 15-17 — Christmas Made in the South. Dalton, Georgia.

Nov 16-17 — Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market. East Ridge, Tennessee.

Nov 18-Dec 23 — Mountain Country Christmas in Lights. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Nov 22-Jan 4 — Enchanted Garden of Lights. Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

Nov 23 — Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting & Jingle Market. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Nov 23 — Market in the Park Celebration of Lights. Fairmont, West Virginia.

Expand Tweetsie Railroad Tweetsie Christmas, November-December (select evenings), Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Nov 23 — Mistletoe Market Craft Show. Blairsville, Georgia.

Nov 24 — Christmas Open House. Corbin, Kentucky.

Nov 26-Dec 1 — Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community Thanksgiving Show. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Nov 27-Dec 1; Dec 6-8, 13-15, 20-24 — Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Nov 29 — Lighting of the Village. Helen, Georgia.

Nov 29-30 — Christmas in the Park & Lighting of the Town. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Nov 29-30 — Festival of the Mountain Masters. Harlan, Kentucky.

Nov 29-Dec 1 — Windependent Weekend. Winchester, Virginia.

Nov 29-Dec 24 — Holiday Express Tour on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Nov 30 — Enchanted Island of Lights. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Nov 30 — Light Up Blue Ridge & Christmas Parade. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Nov 30; Dec 1, 7, 8 — Christkindlmarkt. Helen, Georgia.

DECEMBER

Dec 1 — Tree Lighting on Main Street. Westminster, South Carolina.

Dec 1-30 — Tour of Trees. Blairsville, Georgia.

Dec 2 — Christmas Parade. Westminster, South Carolina.

Dec 3 — Dickens of a Christmas. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Dec 5 — Merry Marion & Christmas Tree Lighting. Marion, Virginia.

Dec 5-7 — 54th Annual Holiday Fair. Greenville, South Carolina.

Dec 6 — Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Galax, Virginia.

Dec 6 — Christmas Tree Lighting. Greer, South Carolina.

Dec 6 — Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Dec 6 — LDI’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Luray, Virginia.

Dec 6 — Light Up Elkin. Elkin, North Carolina.

Dec 6 — Light Up Woodstock and Holiday Parade. Woodstock, Virginia.

Dec 6 — Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Festival. Luray, Virginia.

Dec 6 — Night of Lights. Greenville, South Carolina.

Dec 6 — Veteran’s Ball. Niota, Tennessee.

Dec 6-7 — Balsam Range Art of Music Festival. Lake Junaluska, North Carolina.

Dec 6-8 — A Small Town Christmas. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Dec 6-8 — Old Town Winter Village. Winchester, Virginia.

Dec 7 — Christmas on Main. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Dec 7 — Christmas on the Square. Blairsville, Georgia.

Dec 7 — Christmas Parade. Corbin, Kentucky.

Dec 7 — Christmas Parade. Gate City, Virginia.

Dec 7 — Holiday Jamboree on the Mountain. Mountain City, Georgia.

Dec 7 — Holiday Market & Tree Lighting. Norton, Virginia.

Dec 7 — Hometown Christmas Festival. Hinton, West Virginia.

Dec 7 — Kris Kringle Mountain Market. Blairsville, Georgia.

Dec 7 — MAINx24. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Dec 7 — Poinsettia Christmas Parade. Greenville, South Carolina.

Dec 7 — Winter Wonderfest. Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Expand Chimney Rock State Park Santa on the Chimney, December 7 and 14, Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Dec 7 — Wintertide. Monterey, Virginia.

Dec 7-8 — Farmers Market Christmas Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Dec 7, 14 — Santa on the Chimney. Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Dec 8 — Christmas Parade. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Dec 8 — Yadkin Valley Christmas Parade. Elkin and Jonesville, North Carolina.

Dec 14 — Christmas Celebration & Parade. Niota, Tennessee.

Dec 14 — Christmas Parade. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Dec 14 — Christmas Parade. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 14 — Christmas Parade. Luray, Virginia.

Dec 14 — Tour de Lights. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dec 14 — Vogel State Park Tree Lighting. Blairsville, Georgia.

Dec 31 — Dropping of the Edelweiss. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 31 — New Year Fireworks at the Fairgrounds. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Coal Drop. Welch, West Virginia.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Eve Apple Rise. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Eve Celebration. Helen, Georgia.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Eve Fireworks. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Dec 31 — New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show and Ball Drop. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Dec 31 — NYE Apple Drop. Winchester, Virginia.

