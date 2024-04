Summer 2024 Festivals & Events Guide

Our biggest compendium of festivals and events ever brings you hundreds of perfect gatherings for fun across 7 mountain states!

× Expand Salem Fair Salem Fair, July 3-14, Salem, Virginia.

LATE JUNE

June 21-22 — Fiddlers’ Convention. Abingdon, Virginia.

June 21-22 — NC Rhododendron Festival. Bakersville, North Carolina.

June 21-22 — Summer on Broadway. Maryville, Tennessee.

June 21-23 — Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Mount Solon, Virginia.

June 22 — Brewfest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

June 22 — Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival. Maryville, Tennessee.

Expand Joshua Moore Rhododendron Festival, June 22-23, Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

June 22 — Shenandoah Valley ArtFest. Woodstock, Virginia.

June 22-23 — Rhododendron Festival. Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

June 27-29 — West Virginia Bigfoot Festival. Sutton, West Virginia.

June 28-29 — Country Thunder. Bristol, Tennessee.

June 29 — American Downtown - Independence Day Celebration. Greeneville, Tennessee.

June 29 — Star City Motor Madness Car Show. Roanoke, Virginia.

June 29-July 4 — Independence Extravaganza. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

June 30 — Independence Day Event. Norton, Virginia.

June 30 — Red, White & Blueberries. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

JULY

July 3 — Freedom Food Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

July 3 — Independence Day Event. Corbin, Kentucky.

July 3 — Rockin’ Independence Eve Celebration. Winchester, Virginia.

July 3-7 — “America’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration.” Ripley, West Virginia.

July 3-14 — Salem Fair. Salem, Virginia.

July 4 — 4th of July Celebration. Wytheville, Virginia.

July 4 — 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks. Helen, Georgia.

July 4 — 4th of July Parade. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

July 4 — Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth. Greenville, South Carolina.

Expand Balloons Over Rockbridge Balloons Over Rockbridge, July 6-7, Lexington, Virginia.

July 4 — Festival on the 4th. Knoxville, Tennessee.

July 4 — Fourth of July Downtown Get Down. Luray, Virginia.

July 4 — Fun Filled Fourth Fest. Harlan, Kentucky.

July 4 — Hillbilly Day. Mountain Rest, South Carolina.

July 4 — Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration. Clinton, Tennessee.

July 4 — Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks. Marion, North Carolina.

July 4 — Independence Day Celebration at Crab Orchard Museum. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Lynchburg, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Fireworks. Woodstock, Virginia.

July 4 — Independence Day Parade & Fireworks. Galax, Virginia.

July 4 — July 4th Fireworks Over Lake Chatuge. Hiawassee, Georgia.

July 4 — Lake Blue Ridge Fireworks. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

July 4 — Old Timers’ Parade. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

July 4 — Party on the Plaza. Luray, Virginia.

July 4 — Patriot Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

July 4 — Red, White & Blairsville Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 4 — Red, White & Boom. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

July 4 — Star-Spangled Banner Elk. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Expand Skip Sickler Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, July 11-14, Linville, North Carolina.

July 4-6 — Jonesborough Days Festival. Jonesborough, Tennessee.

July 4-7 — Mountain State Art and Craft Fair. Ripley, West Virginia.

July 4-28 — Wintergreen Music Festival. Wintergreen, Virginia.

July 5 — Freedom Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

July 5 — Independence Day Celebration. Sky Valley, Georgia.

July 5-6 — Championship Rodeo. Galax, Virginia.

July 5-6 — Christmas in July Festival. West Jefferson, North Carolina.

July 5-7 — 4th of July Pow Wow. Cherokee, North Carolina.

July 6 — 4th of July Fireworks. Cherokee, North Carolina.

July 6 — 4th of July Parade. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 6 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

July 6 — Independence Day Downtown Parade & Fireworks Event. Yadkinville, North Carolina.

July 6 — Lake Nottely Boat Parade. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 6 — Mountaineer Days. Thomas, West Virginia.

July 6 — Red, White & Blue Bash: The After Party. Gate City, Virginia.

July 6-7 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

July 6-7 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

July 6-7 — Balloons Over Rockbridge. Lexington, Virginia.

July 6-7 — Sweet Corn Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

July 7 — Peach Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

July 9-13 — Fireman’s Carnival. Galax, Virginia.

Expand Courtesy of Diana Gates with the Southern Highland Craft Guild Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands, July 18-21 and October 17-20, Asheville, North Carolina.

July 11-14 — Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Linville, North Carolina.

July 11-Aug 4 — Upstate Shakespeare Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

July 12-13 — Friends of Charity Auto Fair. Beckley, West Virginia.

July 12-13 — NC Blackberry Festival. Lenoir, North Carolina.

July 12-13 — Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 12-14 — Berea Craft Festival. Berea, Kentucky.

July 12-14 — Fanboy Expo. Knoxville, Tennessee.

July 12-14 — Festival on the Square. Hayesville, North Carolina.

July 12-14 — John Henry Days. Talcott, West Virginia.

July 12-14 — Pioneer Days. Marlinton, West Virginia.

July 12-21 — Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Summer). Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

July 13 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 13 — Cumberland Valley Cruise-In. Corbin, Kentucky.

July 13 — Horse and Hound Wine Festival. Bedford, Virginia.

July 13 — New Deal Festival. Arthurdale, West Virginia.

July 13 — Sunflower Festival. Mountain City, Tennessee.

July 13-14 — Painted Fern Art Festival. Clayton, Georgia.

July 13-20 — WV Poultry Festival & Parade. Moorefield, West Virginia.

July 14 — Crystal Kingdom Festival. St. Albans, West Virginia.

Expand Butternut Creek Festival High Country Artisans' Butternut Creek Festival, July 20-21, Blairsville, Georgia.

July 18-20 — 4848 Festival. Snowshoe, West Virginia.

July 18-20 —Master Musicians Festival. Somerset, Kentucky.

July 18-20 — Shriners Bluegrass Festival. Olive Hill, Kentucky.

July 18-20 — West Virginia’s Branch Mountain Bluegrass Festival. Moorefield, West Virginia.

July 18-21 — Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Asheville, North Carolina.

July 19 — Symphony by the Lake at Chetola. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 19-20 — Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades. Wise, Virginia.

July 19-20 — Grainger County Tomato Festival. Rutledge, Tennessee.

July 19-20 — Hungriest Mother Food Festival. Marion, Virginia.

July 19-20 — The North Georgia Sing! Gospel Music Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 19-20, 26-27; Aug 16-17, 30-31; Sept 1 — Shenandoah Valley Music Festival. Orkney Springs, Virginia.

July 19-21 — Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival. Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

July 19-21 — Hungry Mother Festival. Marion, Virginia.

July 19-21 — Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days. Moneta, Virginia.

July 19-27 — Fun Fest. Kingsport, Tennessee.

July 20 — Grooves in the Garden Outdoor Music Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

July 20 — Harvest Festival at Hardman Farm Historic Site. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

July 20 — Sunflower Hippie Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

July 20 — Tri-State Outdoors Fest. Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

July 20-21 — High Country Artisans’ Butternut Creek Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 22-27 — Pioneer Life Week. Olive Hill, Kentucky.

July 23-28 — Charity Horse Show (Hunter/Jumper I). Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Expand Virginia Highlands Festival Virginia Highlands Festival, July 26-August 4, Abingdon, Virginia.

July 24-28 — FloydFest. Check, Virginia.

July 25-27 — Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem. Grundy, Virginia.

July 26-27 — Dino Fest. Martinsville, Virginia.

July 26-27 — Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In. Dalton, Georgia.

July 26-27 — Hillbilly Jam. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

July 26-27 — Main Street Moments Streetfest. Tazewell, Virginia.

July 26-27 — Rock the Country. Anderson, South Carolina.

July 26-27 — Smoke on the Mountain Barbecue Championship. Galax, Virginia.

July 26-28 — Mary Draper Ingles Festival. Radford, Virginia.

July 26-Aug 4 — Virginia Highlands Festival. Abingdon, Virginia.

July 27 — Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival. Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

July 27 — Dragonpalooza. St. Albans, West Virginia.

July 27 — Mountains of Appalachia Music, Arts, and Wellness Festival. Harlan, Kentucky.

July 27-28 — Mountain Music & Moonshine Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

July 28-Aug 4 — Grassy Creek Mineral & Gem Show. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

July 29-Aug 3 — Frederick County Fair. Clear Brook, Virginia.

July 30-Aug 3 — Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival. Parsons, West Virginia.

July 30-Aug 4 — Charity Horse Show (Hunter/Jumper II). Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

July 31-Aug 4 — Appalachian String Band Music Festival. Clifftop, West Virginia.

AUGUST

Aug 1-3 — Mountain Dance & Folk Festival. Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Expand Waldensian Festival Facebook Waldensian Festival, August 9-10, Valdese, North Carolina.

Aug 1-4 — AVLFest. Asheville, North Carolina.

Aug 1-4 — NC Mineral & Gem Festival. Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

Aug 2-3 — Botetourt County Fair. Buchanan, Virginia.

Aug 2-3 — Literary Festival. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Aug 2-3 — Mount Mitchell Arts & Crafts Fair. Burnsville, North Carolina.

Aug 2-3 — Steppin’ Out Festival. Blacksburg, Virginia.

Aug 2-4 — Corn Festival. Stanton, Kentucky.

Aug 2-4 — CreepyCon Halloween & Horror Convention. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Aug 3 — Carter Family Fold 50th Anniversary Celebration. Hiltons, Virginia.

Aug 3 — Peach Jam at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Aug 3-4 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Aug 5-10 — Old Fiddlers’ Convention. Galax, Virginia.

Aug 7-10 — NIBROC Festival. Corbin, Kentucky.

Aug 8-11 — South Carolina New Play Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

Aug 8-17 — State Fair of West Virginia. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Expand High Knob Outdoors | Katie Dunn High Knob Outdoor Fest, August 12-17, Norton, Virginia.

Aug 9-10 — 89th Annual Agricultural Fair. Newport, Virginia.

Aug 9-10 — Meet the Mountains Festival. Johnson City, Tennessee.

Aug 9-10 — SWVA Big Rig Showdown. Lebanon, Virginia.

Aug 9-10 — Waldensian Festival. Valdese, North Carolina.

Aug 10 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

Aug 10 — Margarita Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aug 10 — Peach Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Aug 10 — Route 11 Yard Crawl. Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Aug 10-11 — Smoky Mountain Fan Fest. Kingsport, Tennessee.

Aug 10-11 — Sourwood Festival. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Aug 11 — Buskers Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aug 12-17 — High Knob Outdoor Fest. Norton, Virginia.

Aug 13-17 — Boyd County Fair. Ashland, Kentucky.

Aug 13-18 — Gilmer County Fair. Ellijay, Georgia.

Aug 15-18 — Celtic Festival. Berea, Kentucky.

Aug 16-18 — Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival. Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

Aug 16-18 — Songwriters Festival. Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Aug 16-24 — Georgia Mountain Fair. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Expand Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival, August 17, Townsend, Tennessee.

Aug 16-25 — Summer Music Festival. Staunton, Virginia.

Aug 17 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 17 — Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival. Townsend, Tennessee.

Aug 17 — Mater Fest at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Aug 17-18 — Natural Bridge Artisan Festival. Slade, Kentucky.

Aug 18-24 — Jefferson County Fair. Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Aug 20-24 — Monongalia County Fair. Morgantown, West Virginia.

Aug 20-24 — Plein Air Festival. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 22-24 — Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Invasion. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Aug 23-24 — Spring Water Festival. Williamston, South Carolina.

Aug 24 — Heritage Day. Christiansburg, Virginia.

Aug 24 — Rail & Hops Brewers Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Aug 24 — Rockbridge Community Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

Aug 24 — Smith River Fest. Axton, Virginia.

Aug 24 — Wing Fest. Roanoke, Virginia.

Aug 24-25 — Railroad Heritage Weekend. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Expand Blowing Rock Museum Plein Air Festival, August 20-24, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Aug 29-31 — Manchester Music Fest. Manchester, Kentucky.

Aug 29-Sept 1 — Front Porch Fest. Stuart, Virginia.

Aug 29-Sept 8 — Upper SC State Fair. Easley, South Carolina.

Aug 30-Sept 1 — Labor Day Gospel Music Weekend. Stuart, Virginia.

Aug 30-Sept 1 — Oak Leaf Festival. Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Aug 30-Sept 1 — Pickle Fest at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Aug 30-Sept 1 — West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Aug 30-Sept 2 — Labor Day Flea Market & Gun Show. Hillsville, Virginia.

Aug 30-Sept 2 — North Carolina Apple Festival. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Aug 31 — Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival. Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

Aug 31 — Grape Stomp Fest. Blairsville, Georgia.

Aug 31 — Labor Day Car Show. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Aug 31 — Mile High Kite Festival. Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Aug 31 — West Virginia Craft Brewery Showcase. Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — 7 Clans Rodeo. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — Art on the Greene. Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Expand Jenny Marie's Photographie Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, September 6-15, Buchanan, Virginia.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — Hiawassee Pro Rodeo. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow. Corbin, Kentucky.

Aug 31-Sept 1 — Mountain Heritage Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

Aug 31-Sept 2 — Labor Day Weekend Gospel Sing. Breaks, Virginia.

SEPTEMBER

Sept 1 — Big Kahuna Wing Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 1 — Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival. Duffield, Virginia.

Sept 4-7 — Antlers & Acorns: The Boone Songwriters Festival. Boone, North Carolina.

Sept 4-7 — Fraley Festival of Traditional Music. Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Sept 5-7 — Carolina Mountains Literary Festival. Burnsville, North Carolina.

Sept 5-7 — Knott County Gingerbread Festival. Hindman, Kentucky.

Sept 5-8 — Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival. Pipestem, West Virginia.

Sept 5-8, 12-15, 19-22; daily Sept 26-Oct 27 — Oktoberfest. Helen, Georgia.

Sept 5, 12, 26; Oct 3 — Acoustic Sunsets Fall Concert Series. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Sept 6-7 — Aiken’s Makin’ Art & Craft Show. Aiken, South Carolina.

Sept 6-7 — Nicholas County Potato Festival. Summersville, West Virginia.

Sept 6-7 — Upstate Renaissance Faire. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 6-8 — SC Apple Festival. Westminster, South Carolina.

Sept 6-14 — Chattahoochee Mountain Fair. Cornelia, Georgia.

Sept 6-15 — Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival. Buchanan, Virginia.

Sept 6-15 — NC Mountain State Fair. Fletcher, North Carolina.

Sept 6-15 — Tennessee Valley Fair. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Expand Knoxville Asian Festival Knox Asian Festival, September 7-8, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 7 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

Sept 7 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 7 — Blue Ridge Mountains Wine & Jazz Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Sept 7 — Page Valley Sunflower Festival. Luray, Virginia.

Sept 7 — Rockbridge Beer & Wine Festival. Lexington, Virginia.

Sept 7 — SpiritFest. Grundy, Virginia.

Sept 7-8 — Fall Naturalists’ Rally. Roan Mountain, Tennessee.

Sept 7-8 — Knox Asian Festival. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sept 7-8 — ShenArtsFest. Winchester, Virginia.

Sept 7-9 — Old Fashioned Trading Days. Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Sept 9-Oct 28 — Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 12 — Taste of Blount. Maryville, Tennessee.

Sept 12-14 — Grits ‘n Grass Mountain Music Festival. Pickens, South Carolina.

Sept 13 — Sippin’ In Simpsonville: Fall Wine Tasting. Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Sept 13-15 — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee.

Sept 14 — Fiddles & Fifths Bluegrass and Bourbon Festival. Winchester, Virginia.

Sept 14 — Fried Green Tomato Festival. Niota, Tennessee.

Sept 14 — Olde Salem Days. Salem, Virginia.

Expand Virginia Tourism Corporation Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, September 13-15, Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee.

Sept 14-15 — Pulaski County Fall Flea Market. Dublin, Virginia.

Sept 19-21 — Black Gold Festival. Hazard, Kentucky.

Sept 19-21 — Blazin’ Bluegrass Fall Fest. Whitley City, Kentucky.

Sept 19-21 — Dailey & Vincent’s American Made Music Fest. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Sept 19-21 — Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival. Kodak, Tennessee.

Sept 19-21 — Healing Appalachia. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Sept 19-21 — Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival. Buena Vista, Virginia.

Sept 19-22 — euphoria Food, Wine & Music Festival. Greenville, South Carolina.

Sept 19-22 — Treasure Mountain Festival. Franklin, West Virginia.

Sept 20-21 — Bluegrass Festival. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 20-21 — Martinsville-Henry County Is for Book Lovers Book-fest. Spencer, Virginia.

Sept 20-22 — Covered Bridge Days. Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Sept 20-22 — Ole Time Festival. Edinburg, Virginia.

Sept 20-22 — Poage Landing Days. Ashland, Kentucky.

Sept 20-Oct 26 — Tweetsie’s Ghost Train. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 21 — Blues & BBQ Festival. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Sept 21 — Celebracion of Winchester. Winchester, Virginia.

Sept 21 — Cherokee Heritage Festival. Hayesville, North Carolina.

Sept 21 — Corn/Harvest Festival. Tiger, Georgia.

Expand euphoria Greenville euphoria Food, Wine & Music Festival, September 19-22, Greenville, South Carolina.

Sept 21 — Downtown Chili Championship. Marion, Virginia.

Sept 21 — Fall Frenzy at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Sept 21 — Flock the Rock. Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Sept 21 — Harvest Moon Celebration. Gate City, Virginia.

Sept 21 — Wilderness Trail Festival. Christiansburg, Virginia.

Sept 21-22 — Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival. Clear Brook, Virginia.

Sept 21-22 — Trade Mill & Native Heritage Days. Trade, Tennessee.

Sept 21-Oct 6 — Oktoberfest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Discover More Great Mountain Festivals & Events:

The story above first appeared in our May / June 2024 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!