Photo Essay: Two Seasons

Fall does not give way to winter in these mountains without fighting through first frosts with lingering bursts of leaf color. Thanks to our contributing photographers for capturing seasonal change at a spectacular transition.
Nye Simmons
Late fall color and early snow decorate the flanks of Waterrock Knob, Milepost 451.2 of Blue Ridge Parkway in Western North Carolina. From the photographer: “The Waterrock Knob view is a refreshing and accessible spot in any season as well as photogenic subject matter.”
Ed Rehbein
Cathedral Falls is located at a roadside rest stop on U.S. 60 one mile east of Gauley Bridge in West Virginia. From the photographer: “Descending 60 feet in a series of three dramatic drops within a large semicircular rock amphitheater, Cathedral Falls is a delight to photograph and also a favorite wedding venue.”
Bill Lea
This is a view of Bull Head Mountain from one of the more popular overlooks along Newfound Gap Road just a few miles from Sugarlands Visitor Center in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From the photographer: “The elevational difference between Bull Head and the valley below presents the stark contrast between winter and fall.”
Russ Carlson
View of Looking Glass Falls, near Brevard and the Blue Ridge Parkway, is taken from behind ice-coated branches. From the photographer: “There were several photographers already there, and to their amusement, I sat down on the top step carrying my tripod, with the camera attached, and then slid down, one step at a time, on the seat of my pants to get this shot on an ICE day!”
Mike Koenig
Duggers Creek Falls is often overlooked and a hidden gem located near the Linville Falls Visitor Center at Milepost 316 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “What it lacks in size—about 10 feet— it makes up in character. Duggers Creek Falls offers an up-close and personal experience with one of North Carolina’s most beautiful waterfalls.
Dave Allen
Sunset over the northern end of South Carolina’s Lake Jocassee, taken during the peak of autumn colors in early November. From the photographer: “This shot was from the popular Jumping Off Rock overlook off of Horse Pasture Road in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Joshua Chumley
This image of Sharp Top Mountain, taken from the Burnt Mountain Overlook in Pickens County, Georgia, was captured as freezing fog rolled through the higher elevations and created a coat of ice across the mountaintops. From the photographer: “I would consider this the best view in the area; so good that on a clear day you can see the city of Atlanta! In this shot you will also gaze upon the small town of Jasper, Georgia in the foreground, nicknamed ‘The First Mountain City.’”
Pat and Chuck Blackley
The photo was taken on Hightop Mountain alongside The Appalachian Trail just south of the U.S. 33 entrance to Shenandoah National Park, Virginia. From the photographers: “We love this spot for its magnificent view west into the Shenandoah Valley. Due to its proximity to the entrance and 33, it is accessible during almost any weather. We arrived at sunrise and sprinted up the Appalachian Trail to photograph the frost before it melted.
Robert Stephens
At the eastern terminus of the Foothills Parkway near Cosby, Tennessee. From the photographer: “Taken in early November, the shot shows two seasons in play at once, as snow and hoarfrost coats the still colorful landscape.”
