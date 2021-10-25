Photo Essay: Two Seasons

×

This image of Sharp Top Mountain, taken from the Burnt Mountain Overlook in Pickens County, Georgia, was captured as freezing fog rolled through the higher elevations and created a coat of ice across the mountaintops. From the photographer: “I would consider this the best view in the area; so good that on a clear day you can see the city of Atlanta! In this shot you will also gaze upon the small town of Jasper, Georgia in the foreground, nicknamed ‘The First Mountain City.’”