Photo Essay: Ah, Fall is Back!

Temperatures cool. Colors sharpen. Trails beckon. Time to drink in the best of autumn with these great shots from our contributing photographers.

× Expand David Nguyen The sun rises upon the red carpet at Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia.

× Expand J. Scott Graham The 13.5-mile Tanawha Trail utilizes several arched bridges and boardwalks that are designed to blend with, and protect, the fragile ecosystem it passes through. Completed in 1993, this trail is accessible from several overlooks along the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway between mileposts 299 and 305.

× Expand Brent McGuirt Golden light and autumn color reflect amid the time-worn boulders in a hidden stream in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee.

× Expand Everett Houser An early, autumn morning hike to Little Stony Man summit takes you to breathtaking views against an almost 360-degree horizon. (Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive Milepost 40, Virginia)

× Expand Joshua Moore The Hensley Settlement School House is at the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on the Kentucky side. You can either hike up to it or join a tour and ride up with the National Park Service.

× Expand Dana Foreman Within Tallulah State Park in Northern Georgia, a 1,000-foot Gorge is carved out by the Tallulah River, with Tallulah Falls visible from several overlooks along the hiking trail.

× Expand Nicholas Moore The Skyline Drive in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park passes through Marys Rock Tunnel on a cold October morning.

× Expand Gabe Dewitt Amid the splendor of autumn in Southern Appalachia and with excited curiosity, Ellic (photographer’s son) and Oscar (the accompanying videographer’s son)climb the steep stairs of the Olson Observation Tower in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

