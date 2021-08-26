Photo Essay: Fabulous Fall

The color! The crisp air! The lure of a mountain vista and a cool-flowing stream! It’s autumn, and our contributing photographers have the lovely proof.

× Expand Mike Koenig The Rough Ridge Bridge is on the Tanawha Trail in North Carolina near Grandfather Mountain. From the photographer: “I’ve been on Rough Ridge Trail when the fog was so thick you couldn’t see your own nose, only to have the wind change direction and give you vista views for miles. Add to this the changing of seasons, varying weather conditions and different angles of light from the sun and you have something truly magical.”

× Expand Steve Shaluta View is from Smith Mountain Road in Pendleton County, West Virginia. From the photographer: “After many years photographing Seneca Rocks from the parking area in front of the rocks I accidentally discovered this view while exploring backroads. Since then it has become one of my favorite views of Seneca Rocks...especially during autumn.”

× Expand Joshua Moore Shillalah Falls is a hidden, little-trafficked gem located along a service road to the Hensley Settlement in the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, at the border of Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. From the photographer: “If you take a tour of the Hensley Settlement and ask the park ranger nicely, I am sure they would pull over to let you get a look.”

× Expand Dave Allen Cowee Mountain Overlook is south of Asheville along the Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 430.7, with views of endless mountain ridges to the west. From the photographer: “It was rather cold and quite windy on this particular evening, but the conditions made for some really interesting patterns in the clouds, and what a lovely scene we were lucky enough to stand in front of when the setting sun lit up the sky in vivid color for us.”

× Expand Steve Shaluta Abbott Lake at the Peaks of Otter Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. From the photographer: “I had my 8mm lens attached to one of my cameras and it was the perfect lens to capture this beautiful autumn view of one of the Peaks, with floating leaves in the foreground.”

× Expand Nicholas Moore One of two benches overlooking Babcock State Park in West Virginia. From the photographer: “This spot is far removed from the crowds that visit the popular gristmill in the park. This is one of the most peaceful developed locations I have ever photographed; captured in late October.”

× Expand Dana Foreman Tallulah Gorge in North Georgia’s Tallulah Gorge State Park. From the photographer: “The first of the five falls in the gorge is the L’Eau D’or Falls (“Golden Water”). The sights and sounds of this powerful waterfall and the golden light that surrounds it in the early morning makes this a special location to spend a cool fall morning. The L’Eau D’or Falls can be viewed from the Tallulah Gorge trail from overlooks 2 and 3.”

× Expand Christian Murillo Spoonauger Falls in Sumter National Forest, South Carolina. From the photographer: “This is a special and unique waterfall because it is just a short hike from the trailhead, from which you can access several beautiful waterfalls. Despite the easy access, this is one of the lesser-visited waterfalls in the region.”

× Expand Bill Lea This moody scene is along Newfound Gap Road just above the Chimneys Picnic area on the Tennessee side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From the photographer: “Fall colors often look best when viewed on a rainy misty day. Add a little fog and an autumn forest can turn surreal.”

