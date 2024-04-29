Fall 2024 Festivals & Events Guide

Our biggest compendium of festivals and events ever brings you hundreds of perfect gatherings for fun across 7 mountain states!

× Expand Bank of America Fall for Greenville Bank of America Fall for Greenville, October 11-13, Greenville, South Carolina.

LATE SEPTEMBER

Sept 22-28 — National Quartet Convention. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sept 23-29 — Mayberry Days. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Sept 24-28 — Letcher County Mountain Heritage Festival. Whitesburg, Kentucky.

Sept 24-28 — SC Foothills Heritage Fair. Seneca, South Carolina.

Sept 25-28 — Henry County Fair. Ridgeway, Virginia.

Sept 26-29 — World Chicken Festival. London, Kentucky.

Sept 27-28 — Fall Heritage Festival. Townsend, Tennessee.

Sept 27-29 — Community Apple Festival. Chilhowie, Virginia.

Sept 27-29 — Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival. Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Sept 27-29 — Secret City Improv Comedy Festival. Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Sept 28 — AgriFest. Cleveland, Georgia.

Sept 28 — Autumn Harvest Festival & Roadkill Cook-Off. Marlinton, West Virginia.

Expand Oktoberfest Oktoberfest, September 5-8, 12-15, 19-22; daily Sept 26-Oct 27, Helen, Georgia.

Sept 28 — Blue Ridge Arts & Crafts Festival. Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Sept 28 — Burke’s Garden Fall Festival. Tazewell, Virginia.

Sept 28 — North Georgia Highland Games. Clayton, Georgia.

Sept 28 — Railfest. Greer, South Carolina.

Sept 28 — WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival. Woodstock, Virginia.

Sept 28 — Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival. Elkin, North Carolina.

Sept 28-29 — Grayson Highlands Fall Festival. Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

Sept 28-29 — Queen City Mischief & Magic. Staunton, Virginia.

Sept 28-29 — Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. Moneta, Virginia.

Sept 28-29 — West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival. Morgantown, West Virginia.

Sept 28-Oct 6 — Mountain State Forest Festival. Elkins, West Virginia.

Sept 28-Nov 2 — Doe Run Farm Sunflower Maze. Ararat, Virginia.

OCTOBER

Oct 1-5 — Cherokee Indian Fair. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Oct 3-5 — Albino Skunk Music Festival. Greer, South Carolina.

Oct 3-6 — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival. Milton, West Virginia.

Oct 3-20 — Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Fall). Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Oct 4-5 — 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 4-5 — Kentucky Apple Festival. Paintsville, Kentucky.

Oct 4-5 — Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’. Cumberland, Kentucky.

Oct 4-5 — Knox Pride Fest. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Oct 4-5 — Unicoi County Apple Festival. Erwin, Tennessee.

Expand Courtesy of Mountain Glory Festival Mountain Glory Festival, October 12, Marion, North Carolina.

Oct 4-6 — National Storytelling Festival. Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Oct 5 — Art in the Park. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 5 — Aunt Het Fall Festival. Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Oct 5 — Brushy Mountain Apple Festival. North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Oct 5 — Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show. Niota, Tennessee.

Oct 5 — Dayton Days Autumn Celebration. Dayton, Virginia.

Oct 5 — Farm City Day. Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Oct 5 — International Festival. Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Oct 5 — Shenandoah Autumnfest. Woodstock, Virginia.

Oct 5 — Sonker Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 5-6 — Apple Harvest Festival. Burlington, West Virginia.

Oct 5-6 — Indian Summer Festival. Suches, Georgia.

Oct 5-6 — John C. Campbell Folk School Fall Festival. Brasstown, North Carolina.

Oct 5-13 — The Fall Color Ramble. Linville, North Carolina.

Oct 9-12 — Blue Highway Fest. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Davenport/Council Octoberfest. Honaker, Virginia.

Oct 11-12 — Fall Rod Run. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Oct 11-12 — SC Bigfoot Festival. Westminster, South Carolina.

Oct 11-13 — Apple Butter Festival. Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Oct 11-13 — Autumn Leaves Festival. Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Oct 11-13 — Bank of America Fall for Greenville. Greenville, South Carolina.

Oct 11-13 — Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival. Cashiers, North Carolina.

Expand Bridge Day Bridge Day, October 19, Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Oct 11-13 — Hands & Harvest Festival. Monterey, Virginia.

Oct 11-13 — Heritage Days Festival. Rogersville, Tennessee.

Oct 11-13 — Railroad Days. Hinton, West Virginia.

Oct 11-19 — Georgia Mountain Fall Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 12 — Aiken Music Fest. Aiken, South Carolina.

Oct 12 — Fall Festival. Vinton, Virginia.

Oct 12 — Festival of the Frescoes. Glendale Springs, North Carolina.

Oct 12 — Highlanders Festival. Radford, Virginia.

Oct 12 — Mountain Glory Festival. Marion, North Carolina.

Oct 12 — Octoberfest. Corbin, Kentucky.

Oct 12 — Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 12 — Taste of Our Towns. Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Oct 12 — Wilderness Road Heritage Festival. Ewing, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Apple Harvest Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Fall Arts in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 12-13 — Famous Fall Fling. Wise, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Festival of Leaves. Bland, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Oktoberfest. Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Oct 12-13 — Page County Heritage Festival. Luray, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Sugar Mountain Resort’s Oktoberfest. Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 12-13 — Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show. Waynesboro, Virginia.

Oct 12-13 — Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival. Amherst, Virginia.

Oct 12-13, 19-20 — Apple Festival. Ellijay, Georgia.

Expand Lisa Bryant Georgia Mountain Fall Festival, October 11-19, Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 12-13, 19-20 — Sorghum Festival. Blairsville, Georgia.

Oct. 17 — History & Haunts. Sevierville, Tennessee.

Oct 17-20 — Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands. Asheville, North Carolina.

Oct 17-20 — LEAF Festival. Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 17-20 — Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival. Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Oct 18 — Chili & Anything Pumpkin Cook-Off. Hayesville, North Carolina.

Oct 18-19 — Ghosts of Racing and Ghost Walk. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Oct 18-20 — Anthem GO Outside Festival. Roanoke, Virginia.

Oct 18-20 — Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 18-20 — Home Craft Days Festival. Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Oct 18-20 — Oktoberfest. Walhalla, South Carolina.

Oct 19 — Apple Dumpling Festival. Stuart, Virginia.

Oct 19 — Apple Harvest Festival. Waynesville, North Carolina.

Oct 19 — Bridge Day. Fayetteville, West Virginia.

Oct 19 — Fall Festival. Burlington West Virginia.

Oct 19 — Fall Festival. Sky Valley, Georgia.

Oct 19 — NC Liver Mush Festival. Shelby, North Carolina.

Oct 19 — October Sky Festival. Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

Oct 19 — Paws in the Park. Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Oct 19 — Valle Country Fair. Valle Crucis, North Carolina.

Oct 19 — Wade’s Mill Apple Butter Festival. Raphine, Virginia.

Oct 19 — West Virginia Book Festival. Charleston, West Virginia.

Oct 19 — Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Yadkinville, North Carolina.

Oct 19-20 — Arts & Crafts Show. Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

Oct 19-20 — Gold Rush Days Festival. Dahlonega, Georgia.

Oct 19-20 — Plow Days Festival at Darnell Farms. Bryson City, North Carolina.

Oct 19-20 — Punkin Chunkin Festival. Hayesville, North Carolina.

Oct 19-20 — Woolly Worm Festival. Banner Elk, NForth Carolina.

Oct 24-26 — Southern Gap Elk Fest. Grundy, Virginia.

Oct 25-27 — Mountain Moonshine Festival. Dawsonville, Georgia.

Expand Visit NC LEAF Festival, October 17-20, Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Oct 26 — Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 26 — Blue Ridge Folklife Festival. Ferrum, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Bonez & Booz. Martinsville, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Halloween Bash. Norton, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Halloween Festival and Monster March. Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Oct 26 — Halloween Madness. Marion, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Halloween on Court Square. Woodstock, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Hallowinchester. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Lee County Tobacco Festival. Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Oct 26 — Pumpkin Festival at Marker-Miller Orchards. Winchester, Virginia.

Oct 26-27 — Mountain Makins Festival. Morristown, Tennessee.

Oct 28 — Ducks & Trucks and Trunk or Treat. Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Oct 31 — Boo Bash. Blairsville, Georgia.

Oct 31 — “Fangtastic” Halloween at the Fairgrounds. Hiawassee, Georgia.

Oct 31 — Halloween Bash. Galax, Virginia.

Oct 31 — Scarokee. Cherokee, North Carolina.

Discover More Great Mountain Festivals & Events:

