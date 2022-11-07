Doggies in the Snow: A Photo Essay

Freezy-bark thanks to our readers for the great canine winter-fun photos, and our regrets for those we couldn’t fit in. Captions, edited for space and clarity, are from the owners.
Owner: Gina Farago
Skittles was my beloved therapy dog, bringing joy or comfort to whomever met her. She visited Hospice, the local hospital, nursing homes, and a summer camp for sick children. She died this past May.
Owner: Hayley Phipps
Marvin is a snuggly Virginia snowbaby whose favorite winter activities include eating snow, wearing snow and diving nose-first into snow! Oh, and a nice after-snow nap.
Owner: Laura Honaker
Josie was standing atop a mountainous drift of powdery snow keeping watch over her humans. She was in heaven in the snow and would pounce and dig and roll for hours or until her companions, an 11-year old boy and an 8-year-old girl, got too cold and went in for hot cocoa.
Owner: Bev Baird
Tucker is a Husky and Nali an Alaskan Malamute. Both dogs love the snow and are in their element on snowy, cold days. The Blue Ridge Mountains are the perfect home for them!
Owner: James and Mary Alice Clay
Abby is always wanting to see what is in the snow here in Coeburn, Virginia, in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Owner: Larry Wilson
Wilson is a mix of Husky and Terrier. He loves running in the snow and chasing squirrels and deer at Wintergreen, Virginia.
Owner: Bill and Cindy Chambers
Bogey and Sophie both love to hike and chase their ball through the snow in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sophie is our golden retriever, Bogey is our grandpup and belongs to our daughter Liz and son-in-law Rob, who live in Alabama.
Owner: Sue Kent
Magnum loves to get out in the snow and run. He gets the zoomies often while playing in the snow.
Owner: Shannon Terry
Aspen, a spunky Australian cattle dog, calls Roanoke, Virginia, home. She loves to hit the trails in all seasons, but snow days are her favorite. If she’s not walking in the woods, you can find her swimming in the lakes and rivers of Virginia or taking over her parent’s king size bed.
Owner: Jennifer Goodwin
Henry will not go out in the rain, but snow is completely different—and catching snowballs makes it even better!
Owner: Diane Geiser
This photo was taken within six months of Daisy losing her sight and hearing. She still loves the smells of Blue Ridge Country, now more than ever!!
Owner: Nan Henderson
My border terriers (Kai and Two) love living in the mountains of North Carolina! So much to do, so many places to hike and explore, and the snow is so much fun! (Kai and Two also appear on the Contents page, where they are about to spring into squirrel-alert action.)
Owner: Annie Williams
Ms. Pickles’ first time in the snow! She is an English cream golden retriever, so sometimes she does a disappearing act in it! And it tastes great!
Owner: Sukey Binion
This was our six-month-old Maggie’s first snow here in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Is it the shadow or the snow that’s fascinating? She loves it now.
Owner: Julie Nossal
We moved from South Florida to Shenandoah Valley in the pandemic and my dogs had never experienced snow. My golden retriever Keebler absolutely loved the snow and you can tell!
Owner: Yvette Hood
Todd and Tanner, Home Sweet Home.
Owner: Paula Greene
Five-year-old Snoop was born in Florida, but has spent over half his life in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. He loves everything about the mountain life! This photo captures Snoop enjoying his first snow in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Owner: Robert Mehnert
Brad was born in Louisiana and raised in Texas so he was not used to the kind of snow his new home in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, provides! He loves to go on long walks in the snow and loves to jump into the deep drifts that form here on Apple Mountain!
Owner: Jane Sheridan
Wylie loved roaming our mountain property! He looked like a bear, so during hunting season he got to wear an orange vest that we modified for him. He lived at our log cabin in Highlands, North Carolina, and died at age 14. Such a good dog!
Owner: Laura Fine
Our Belgian Tervuren, Forest, was 11 weeks old when we got him and took to the snow right away. He is 9 years old now and we walk in the mountains near Asheville, North Carolina, every day.
Owner: Mary Alice Clay
Widget never let her disability stop her from enjoying the snow in Southwest Virginia (Coeburn). She was always ready for walks enjoying the Blue Ridge Mountains!
The story above first appeared in our November / December 2022 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!