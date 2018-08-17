Can The Hemlocks Be Saved?

The prospects for one of the mountains’ most beautiful trees look better than they did a decade back.

× Expand Bruce Ingram Virginia Tech’s Tom McAvoy and Carrie Jubb examining hemlocks at the university’s Kentland Farm test forest.

"The beetles are doing their job,” says Carrie Jubb, insect mass rearing supervisor for Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology, as she scans the needles of an Eastern hemlock. Jubb, Tom McAvoy, research entomologist for the department, and I are standing in a hemlock grove at the university’s Kentland Farm test forest, near Blacksburg, Virginia.

Jubb’s praise for a creature about the size of a large period is well justified and shows that the labor of her, McAvoy and others in Tech’s Department of Entomology has been well worth the time and effort. For the dead creatures that we are examining are the infamous hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA) that have ravished the Blue Ridge’s hemlocks for several decades now.

Some backstory is required. In the early 1950s, the HWA was first detected in Richmond, Virginia although it is quite likely this Asian invasive insect had been present in our region before then. At first, its spread was slow as two decades passed before the creature appeared somewhere else—Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Bruce Ingram

“But then the HWA just took off,” says McAvoy. “Once it arrived in the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1980s, the adelgid went north first, then headed south, especially devastating the hemlocks in the Smoky Mountains. In parts of the Blue Ridge, 100 percent of the hemlocks have died, in others, 20 to over 90 percent have died.”

It is the female of the species that does the damage to Eastern and Carolina hemlocks, the two species that live in our region. The insects suck the tree’s life-giving sap, and in the process hide themselves and their eggs in white woolly masses on the needles. The trees typically decline in health for a few years after that, but then rebound by sending out new growth. It is then that the HWA returns in force, this time often causing the tree to critically weaken even more.

“After a few cycles of that,” continues McAvoy, “many trees die. Some may take four or five years to succumb, others 20, and some do not die, especially if they live in the open and have good soil and receive lots of sunlight. Trees that live further north and at higher elevations often have the best chance of survival. But global warming is changing that as temperatures will increase even faster in the northern latitudes, causing HWA to spread even faster and survive at a greater rate.”

Which brings us to why Jubb has lauded an insect, because the creature that has killed the HWA on that Eastern hemlock is Loricobius nigrinus, a beetle native to the west coast. For over 15 years as part of a U.S. Forest Service grant, Tech entomologists (Jubb and McAvoy among them) have travelled to west coast mountains to gather L. nigrinus, rear them and their offspring in a university lab, then ship these predators to various national forest home offices across our region. Of course, this entire process began only after Tech entomologists and others determined that releasing L. nigrinus would not cause harm to any native species.

Next, Jubb shows me a hemlock branch that has been enveloped in a bag so that the L. nigrinus could not reach the HWA feasting on the tree. Of course, that bag contains a healthy colony of HWA and the woolly nurseries within are vibrant and alive, whereas the branches where the beetle has become established show “dried disturbed wool,” proof that the invasive adelgids have expired. . .

