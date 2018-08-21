7 Fall Leaf-Color Stops

With surprises ranging from ghosts and spirits to delicious dining destinations and more, each stop is pure pleasure.

× Expand Sid Vedula This view of the formation is only one of the lures of North Carolina’s Chimney Rock State Park and the village below.

Get out in your car in any of the mountain states and set out for the best of fall—not just taking in the colors of the season, but also making new friends, learning about ghosts and glory, checking in on colorful history and sampling the tastes of the region.

NORTH CAROLINA

It’s Saturday afternoon and I’m tooling to the top of the fabled Chimney Rock—standing on the spire then opting for the Opera Box, a natural perch overlooking Lake Lure, North Carolina.

Climbing is a ritual if you want to see “CRSP”—the Chimney Rock State Park (828-625-9611). And, for three years, the only way you could get to the top was to follow flight after flight of stairs when the elevator was out of commission.

In all, that meant surviving stairs numbering 830 to reach the tip-top of Exclamation Point—a cliff overlooking the actual Chimney Rock.

Yet, now, coming back a year and a day later, I easily made it to Chimney Rock again by simply following a tunnel then boarding the 26-story elevator that went back into service on June 22.

Back down in the village of Chimney Rock, I reward my hike with a Reuben at the vintage Old Rock Cafe (828-625-2329) then go next door to Hershey’s Ice Cream (828-625-0052) and attempt to eat a Rocky Road milkshake—nuts and all—with a straw: what proved to be almost as much a struggle as climbing all those steps above me!

Getting to Chimney Rock affords a scenic drive on U.S. 74-Alternate from Rutherfordton, a charming small town where I nest for the night with my son, John, inside an 1925 municipal building; John actually takes the big bed in a room guarded by a glass door marked “POLICE DEPT.”

But, says the Firehouse Inn’s owner, Kitty McCammon, “The room that you’re in was the tax office.”

The Firehouse Inn was once primarily that—a firehouse. And, it is outlined with gardens that shine magnificently with the colors of autumn. “There is yellow-reddish,” McCammon says. “It’s real pretty.”

An interior designer, McCammon grew up in Rutherfordton. “It’s a little bit quaint,” she says, “a little bit Mayberry-ish.”

Facing North Washington Street, the Firehouse Inn (828-286-9030) affords an easy walk to the succulent servings at the Olive Tree (828-287-9459), a restaurant featuring Greek salads, close to the Yellow Sun, a small brewery (828-375-0089) on Trade Street. John and I toured the city’s Main Street for several blocks, catching sight of colorful murals.

At the center of the Firehouse Inn, McCammon offers breakfasts in a great room that was once the site of town council meetings.

“You haven’t asked the question that everybody asks,” McCammon says to me with a smile

“What’s that?” I wonder.

“Is it haunted?” she says.

Well, is it?

“I have only had one guest in 10 years say she saw a ghost,” McCammon says. “Somebody in the hallway or something. And she was convinced that there was a ghost.”

VIRGINIA

Kristen Laise points to portraits at Belle Grove, a plantation house in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. She tells of the people of the past as well as this home —and how it was spared during the Civil War, just barely. As Laise puts it, “The war marched in the front door and out the back.”

Built in the 1790s, Belle Grove stood in the midst of the Battle of Cedar Creek, a skirmish on October 19, 1864, that is noted with a small museum along U.S. 11 in Frederick County, Virginia.

Today, Belle Grove is a gathering place —a refined mansion that displays what life was like during the 1800s along the Valley Pike.

And, are there ghosts?

“Some people say they have seen a woman in black or an old soldier,” Laise says. “But I’ve spent the night here on the anniversary of the night of the battle and did not see anything.”

Nearby, I spend a night in a cabin at the Inn at Vaucluse Spring (540-869-0200). A waterfall centers this small resort, near Stephens City, where co-owner Tiffany Niide serves gourmet breakfasts prepared by her husband, Derrick.

× Expand Courtesy of Inn at Vaucluse Spring The Inn at Vaucluse Spring sits south of Winchester, Virginia.

“We’re right in the heart of leaf country,” Tiffany tells me. “And, so, when the beautiful leaves are changing, this is just an outdoor lover’s dream.”

Heading north to Winchester, I make a day of checking out museums associated with legendary historical figures. First, I find the surveying equipment at George Washington’s Office (540-662-4412) on West Cork Street. Then I see flags and furniture at the Stonewall Jackson Headquarters (540-667-5505) on North Braddock Street.

“If you like the fall color, it’s really pretty here,” says Reba Funkhouser, a tour guide at the Stonewall Jackson Headquarters.

Walking Winchester from my home for two more nights, the stately George Washington Hotel (540-678-4700), I explore the Old Town Mall—with its monuments, shops, eateries and breweries. Everywhere, I see historical panels detailing the rich stories of the Civil War and Winchester’s impressive stone architecture.

In the rain, I walk a mile for a supper of sauteed spinach and rockfish at Bonnie Blue (540-686-7490). This eatery on West Boscawen Street was once a 1920s gas station. If you go, be sure to order the fried oysters.

I also get chills—and, yes, some goose-bumps—when I venture to the childhood home of Patsy Cline (540-662-5555) near downtown Winchester. There, I hear a recording of the late country singer’s voice when she performed on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts” in 1957.