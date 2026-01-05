Chattanooga's Lookout Mountain: Spectacular Views and Civil War Echoes

A moderate 3.5-mile walk on Lookout Mountain delivers a healthy dose of delightful scenery and American history.

× Expand Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins Confederate cannons had a clear shot at the city and river.

The plan was to be on Lookout Mountain in time to watch the sun rise over Chattanooga and the Moccasin Bend of the Tennessee River. An early morning traffic jam prevented us from experiencing the event, and a bit of haze had settled in by the time we arrived, yet we were still able to enjoy the expansive view from Point Park on the mountain’s northern end.

Union forces retreated to Chattanooga after their defeat at the Battle of Chickamauga in September of 1863, but the Confederates, stationed on Lookout Mountain, were able to stop supplies from reaching the occupying army by keeping cannons trained on boats approaching by the river.

Expand Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins The entrance gate to Point Park is modeled after the Army Corps of Engineers’ insignia.

The mountain is now a part of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park with more than a dozen miles of pathways.

Laurie and I descended a steep set of metal stairs to turn onto the aptly-named Bluff Trail. Near its ridgeline, Lookout Mountain makes an abrupt change from forested slope to high cliffs above a natural bench that stretches for miles. It was on this conduit that Union soldiers advanced toward the Confederate fortifications, causing the Southern military to abandon their vantage point in November 1863.

It was interesting to learn the area’s Civil War history, but I have to admit, we were being more attracted to its natural history. The cliffs, rising well over 50 feet above us, provided a dramatic setting to walk under. Interesting formations jutted out at odd angles, small caves invited investigations and little rivulets of water trickled down the rock face.

Expand Leonard M. and Laurie Adkins Steep metal steps lead to Bluff Trail, where Lookout Mountain’s wooded slope gives way to high cliffs.

The intriguing smooth hydrangea, which, as far as I can remember, I have only seen here on Lookout Mountain, had two distinctive flowers growing on one plant. Tiny white, fertile flowers formed a cluster that was ringed by a number of larger flowers with four white petals. One of my favorite wildflowers, the scarlet-colored fire pink, grew out of the sandy soil at the cliff base. In addition to its characteristically notched petals, the plant has tiny hairs covered in a sticky substance along its stem that capture insects to prevent them from reaching the ﬂower’s nectar.

One of longest black rat snakes I’ve ever seen stretched close to 6 feet across the width of the trail. Even though it is not poisonous, we gave it a wide berth, as all snake bites have the potential to introduce bacteria into the wound.

It was a short but steep ascent on stone steps to Sunset Rock where another well-worth-the-effort-to-reach view opened up, this time with a sweeping vista of Lookout Valley to the west. While I’m sure it’s not as rural as it was during the Civil War, it retains its bucolic setting with thousands of deciduous trees continuing to spread their verdant green across the valley floor.

The snake was gone when we retraced our steps, but the flowers and towering cliffs accompanied us all the way back to Point Park.

Two spectacular viewpoints, a lot of Civil War history and much in the way of eye-pleasing scenery. Not bad for a moderate 3.5-mile walk. I’m ready to do it again anytime I’m near Chattanooga.

When you Go

The Walk: A moderate outing (many metal and stone steps with a rocky pathway) of 3.5 miles roundtrip on Lookout Mountain, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Getting There: Take 1-24 Exit 178 in Chattanooga, turn southward on US 41, go 2.5 miles, turn right onto Elbow Street and follow to its end at Point Park.

More Information: A trail map and wealth of information about the park is on nps.gov/chch.

Leonard’s writing has received numerous national awards, including the National Outdoor Book, SATW Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism, and IBPA Ben Franklin Awards, in addition to a Virginia Literary Award nomination. Find out more at www.habitualhiker.com. He also writes Mountain Wildflowers, found on BlueRidgeCountry.com.

The story above first appeared in our January / February 2026 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!