Mirrors for Walls: New In-Nature Stay

The well-appointed small cabins are unique to the nation.

× Expand This example photo shows the construction technique of the Bolt Farm mirror-created “invisible” cabins, from which during daylight no one outside can see inside; curtains keep nighttime private.

Perched atop Whitwell Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee, are five new luxury cabins. These accommodations are different, however, than any others in the country—they’re invisible. While ingenious construction creates this experience rather than magic, these cabins are nothing less than magical.

Every wall of the cabins is built with floor-to-ceiling mirrored glass. Standing inside looks and feels like there is nothing between you and the solace of nature. And, during daylight hours, no one outside can see inside. Hence a double “invisibility” factor. (Blackout curtains keep nighttime private.)

Each 200-square-foot cabin is fully appointed and has an additional 150 square feet of functional deck space. Inside, guests have a queen bed, bath and shower, stovetop, mini-fridge, WiFi, vinyl record player, streaming movie theater and antique board games. Each has a private terrace hot tub, BBQ and pizza oven and firepit outside.

The cabins sit a minimum of 60 feet apart amongst the forests and rocky outcroppings on the 54-acre Bolt Farm Treehouse property. Views of an expansive valley and a sky full of stars await at this destination located adjacent to a 5,000-acre nature preserve.

The owners have earned accolades from celebrities and coverage in major media channels for their creations—including stunning treehouse and dome home accommodations also on site. “We provide an unforgettable, luxury, nature-immersive travel experience so that you leave the mountain feeling on-top-of-the-world.”

boltfarmtreehouse.com

