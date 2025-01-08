Mountain Mink

Now you see ‘em, now you don’t.

In late summer 2024, while hiking one of the main trails in the Deep Creek area west of Cherokee, North Carolina, Chris Ogle spotted a wild animal resembling a “mini-otter.” The mink was about 40 yards away, on a creek bank.

“It dipped into the water and I think it was feeding,” says Ogle, a certified wildlife biologist and surveys manager at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We watched for a minute or so and finally it came back up and went back in its den, a little hole it ducked into next to a tree right next to the water.”

Most people are surprised to learn that mink live in the Blue Ridge region, Ogle says. “They’re very common, but you don’t see them very often because they are more nocturnal. They’re secretive and quick.”

In fact, this long, slender member of the weasel family is surprisingly nimble, which “is kind of funny,” Ogle says, “because their legs are kind of short compared to their body. They almost look like a wiener dog. The few times you get to see them, a quick flash is all you’re going to see most of the time.”

About half the size of an otter, which tends to be a little sleeker with a watery shine to its coat, the mink sports a fluffier tail equal to about a third of its body length and a unique dark-all-over hue. Oily hairs waterproof and protect their coats.

“Most wildlife species exhibit a camouflage pattern we call countershading, which means they’re dark on top and light on bottom,” says Ogle. “But mink are different. They’re dark all around so they are harder to spot.”

Solitary and territorial except when mating and raising their young, with a home range of about five miles, mink breed from about February to April and typically have one litter in May. Although these semi-aquatic mammals sometimes take up residence near temporary ponds, they often prefer to live next to permanent streams, rivers and lakes, where they eat just about anything they can find, from crayfish and frogs to mice, squirrels and birds. “They’ll go in the water to prey upon things,” Ogle points out. “But it’s not like an otter or a beaver that would build its house in the water. Typically, their dens are in a hollow log or hollow tree that is near water.”

The mink is not an imperiled species, says Ogle, in part because fewer people now hunt and trap it for fur.

Like their skunk cousins, mink emit a strong, musky odor but don’t spray when they feel threatened. Instead of using their scent glands to fill the air with their trademark offensive smell, says Ogle, mink “just kind of have a natural smell to them,” especially when defending their boundaries. “I don’t think you’d smell a mink through a car like a skunk, but if you got out, you would definitely smell it. But it’s not near as pungent.”

Because they feed on aquatic critters, mink are considered an indicator species that can reflect the health of streams and other waterways. “But if they’re not found there, that doesn’t mean anything either. You just might not see them when you’re there assessing that stream,” says Ogle, who frequently caught glimpses of mink on the river at Seven Islands State Park near Knoxville when he was in college. “Anywhere you’re around water, keep your eyes peeled and you may eventually see them.”

