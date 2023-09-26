Waterfall Wednesday: Whitewater Falls - The Pride of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Whitewater Falls, the highest waterfall east of the Rockies, is a must-see and should be on your waterfall bucket list.

This gigantic, beautiful waterfall resides in the Jocassee Gorge in the Nantahala National Forest in Jackson County, North Carolina. It is what I consider to be the pride of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This waterfall is stunning in every aspect as it sits in an untouched wilderness, flowing as it always has, without any human interruption. The waterfall is split into two sections: the “Upper” Whitewater Falls, which falls an impressive 411 feet, and the “Lower” Whitewater Falls, which falls 400 feet. You can access the Lower Whitewater Falls via a trailhead off Bad Creek Rd, along the border on SC-130. This hike is roughly 4.5 miles, moderately strenuous and takes 3-4 hours, depending on how fast you hike. Upper Whitewater Falls is much easier to access, and it offers a full view of the falls.

Upper Whitewater Falls can be accessed via NC 281 near the South Carolina border. The parking area is large and can accommodate campers and RV parking. No camping is allowed here, though, and there is a three-dollar fee for parking for vehicles with seven passengers or less. For groups larger than seven people, it is just an additional dollar per person for those traveling together in one vehicle. All proceeds go to the U.S. Forest Services and go toward making sure we can have amazing places to visit like this, so be sure to pay the small fee! Restrooms and picnic areas with handicap tables are also available here. The Upper Whitewater viewing area and parking are open from dawn until dusk, year-round.

From the parking area, you will follow a paved walkway to the upper overlook. As you get near the upper overlook, a bench offers a beautiful view of Lake Jocassee, so be sure to take a moment here. The upper overlook is handicap accessible, with a good view of the falls. Be sure to stay behind the small wooden fence, as many people have fallen to their deaths from this spot.

From the upper overlook to the right, you will find a long set of stairs (154) leading to a viewing platform. This part of the trail is not handicap accessible. At the bottom, you will be treated to another beautiful, more even view of the falls (my favorite view as well). The viewing area can fill up during the middle of the day, so if you want alone time, try coming either early in the morning or late in the evening. The hardest part of this short adventure, however, is the 154-step climb back up. Don’t worry; there is a place to rest about halfway up and trust me, you will feel it in your legs.

PHOTOGRAPHY TIP: For those wanting coming to photograph the falls, be sure to bring a 100-200 mm lens for a closer capture. For tight detail photos, be sure to bring a lens up to 400mm.

