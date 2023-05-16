Waterfall Wednesday: Falling Spring Falls - A Beautiful Waterfall in Virginia's Allegheny Highlands

Nestled along the side of Route 220, just five miles north of Covington, Virginia, lies Falling Spring Falls, a stunning 80-foot waterfall that is easily accessible and even handicap accessible.

The falls are a must-see for anyone visiting the Allegheny Highlands region, and provide a picturesque setting for picnicking, relaxation and outdoor photography.

Once you pull into the parking area, you'll notice that the area surrounding the waterfall is now fenced off, with a picnic area for visitors to sit and relax.

While the lower portion of the falls is closed off with "No Trespassing" signs, the viewing area of the waterfall offers an amazing view of the falls and has plenty of room for multiple people to enjoy it. However, because the viewing area is on the side of the road, visitors need to be cautious of passing vehicles.

Falling Spring Falls was once a 200-foot cascading waterfall that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in his 1781 survey manuscript "Notes on the State of Virginia," describing it as "The only remarkable cascade in this country is that of the Falling Springs in Augusta." Sadly, the falls were relocated by the Spring Lime Company in 1941 due to mining operations. The falls were used to generate electricity to run the lime crushing plant and to operate an electric railway hauling travertine from the mine.

For waterfall enthusiasts, Falling Spring Falls should definitely be on your list of waterfalls to visit. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Allegheny Highlands, it's a sight to behold in any season of the year. Whether you're packing a lunch, relaxing or taking some fun photos, Falling Spring Falls is an unforgettable experience.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Blue Ridge Waterfall Wednesdays” highlights a different waterfall each month from the Blue Ridge region. For the past two decades, Josh Moore has been exploring and capturing the beauty of this fantastic region he calls home. Josh is a professional photographer who has been published internationally, nationally and everything else in-between, and is widely known for his landscape/nature photography. See more of Josh's work on his website, YouTube channel or on Instagram and Facebook.