November's Blue Ridge Mountain Apple Profile: The York

The York, also known as the York Imperial, originated – logically enough – in York, Pennsylvania, in the early 1800s. By the latter part of that century, Blue Ridge Mountain folks had learned of the apple’s charms and it soon became one of the most popular varieties in our region. Fonda Wilson, an employee of Ikenberry Orchards in Daleville, Virginia, explains why.

“Yorks have a crisp, tart flavor and are excellent cooking apples,” she says. “My grandmother always baked York apples for Thanksgiving, and I’ve continued that tradition.”

Perhaps the most lopsided apple I’ve ever seen, a York is also rather flat on its ends with red sides with green and yellow streaks and greenish-yellow spots. That said, sometimes other Yorks will have different shapes and colors. The firm, juicy flesh is white, and Elaine and I relish eating this apple out of hand. But as Wilson noted, the York’s claim to fame is as one of the best cooking apples in existence. Slices keep their shape when prepared, which makes it a sublime pie and cobbler component. Additionally, many Yorks end up in commercially produced applesauce.

Another charm of the York is that it’s a marvelous keeping apple. Ripening in late October or early November in our region, this heritage fruit retains its flavor throughout the winter. The York has a few drawbacks, though. It does not do well in lower elevations and is susceptible to a number of diseases.

Here is one of Elaine’s favorite recipes for using Yorks that’s great for Thanksgiving – or any time for that matter.

York Apple Cake

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

¾ cup all- purpose flour

¼ cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 tablespoons butter softened to room temperature

2/3 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons milk or apple juice

4 cups peeled and diced York apples

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a round cake pan. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the pan bottom. Press into place and grease it also. In small bowl, stir together flours, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. In large mixing bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Add vanilla and milk or juice. Add flour mixture. Mix on low speed until just combined. Remove bowl from mixer. Stir in apples by hand. Tap pan to even out batter. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from heat. Loosen edges with knife. Invert on plate and remove parchment paper.

Optional: Sprinkle if desired with confectioner’s sugar before cutting, or serve with sweetened whipping cream.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram co-wrote Living the Locavore Lifestyle, a book about living in a sustainable fashion off the land through hunting, fishing, and gathering for food. For more information, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.