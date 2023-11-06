November's Wild Edible: White Oak Acorns

With the widespread disappearance of the American chestnut across most of the Blue Ridge, the reigning signature tree of the region has to be the white oak.

Quercus Alba produces acorns that are favored by creatures as diverse as black bears and blue jays, and those acorns turn into trees that can live several hundred years. The grayish white bark helps to identify this species as does its slight furrows, and leaves are lobed and lack bristles. The bowl shaped caps flaunt bumps and conceal about a third of the light green nut.

Native Americans regularly consumed white oak acorns, as did many of this region’s early settlers. A major reason why is the white oak’s acorn is perhaps the “sweetest” of the region’s oaks, many of which have high concentrations of bitter tannins. This hard mast can be boiled and roasted, but perhaps the most utilitarian way to prepare acorns is to grind them into meal that can be baked to create a nutty tasting bread.

But don’t feel that creating this bread is easy. All acorns, including the white oak, have to be dried then leached in boiling water several times. And it’s no small order to pound the nutmeat into meal. The effort, though, is worthwhile as it is yet another way to honor this region’s Native Americans and our ancestors in addition to creating a very tasty bread.

