Holiday Magic: It's Rockbridge County's Gift to Your Weekend

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. In fact, the holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is overflowing with events to get you in the spirit, such as choral performances, winter festivals, and open houses.

Save the Date for December 8-10 and 15-17 for Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park

The holiday season is a time for giving, and you'll find unique gifts at our independent retailers. Main Street in Lexington is decked with festive holiday decorations, while friendly merchants offer a curated assortment of hand-crafted offerings. From books to jewelry to unique toys to art, you'll find presents that delight at budget-friendly prices. Coiner Country Store in Buena Vista offers jams, jellies, and traditional baking items to take your holiday meals to the next level. Or maybe you'll decide to take home a piece of history at one of our antique malls and shops.

You might choose to bask in our rich history at a captivating and thought-provoking museum or nature preserve. Many of our historic sites are decked out in traditional holiday fare.

A visit to Natural Bridge is always a highlight of a trip to Rockbridge, but a winter sojourn provides views of the majestic 215-foot-high limestone arch highlighted by festive lighting during Luminary Nights in December. If you time it right, you might even get to have cookies and hot chocolate with a jolly old elf. Natural Bridge State Park is also an International Dark Sky Park, and the clear winter night sky offers awe-inspiring views of the constellations. The State Park also features the award-winning Children's Discovery Area and Kids in Park TRACK Trail, delivering fun that blends education and recreation.

Find curated collections of new, vintage and handcrafted items at Sugar Maple Trading Company.

While there may be a little nip in the air, biking, hiking, and horseback riding can be especially enjoyable this time of year. The Chessie Trail parallels the Maury River from East Lexington to Buena Vista for seven miles. A rail-trail, the Chessie's path comprises a portion of the old Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad bed and canal towpaths. If you're up for a more strenuous challenge, Devil's Marbleyard offers a boulder scramble with incomparable views of Rockbridge County. Another great choice is the iconic House Mountain, which provides a variety of trails for enthusiasts of various fitness levels.

Once you've worked up an appetite, our restaurants and vineyards offer special holiday menus and fare. Cozy up next to a pit fire and enjoy a glass of wine, cider, cocktail, or delicious craft brew. From freshly made donuts to a late-night snack, you'll find something to tickle your tastebuds morning, noon, and night.

Enjoy craft brews and wood-fired pizzas made with local ingredients at Heliotrope Brewery.

Like the winter chill, romance is in the air in Rockbridge County. Southern Living chose Lexington as Virginia's "Most Romantic Winter Getaway," writing, "Lexington is as pretty as a Christmas card in winter." Find your place for memories at comfortable, reasonably priced accommodations to suit any preference, whether you snuggle up at a cozy B&B or choose an acclaimed boutique hotel such as The Georges.

Give yourself a gift and experience a holiday getaway in our big backyard.

Ready to go? Get the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County Inspiration Guide at LexingtonVirginia.com to plan your “small towns, big backyard” adventure.