Visiting Virginia While Staying Home

We’re definitely living through a challenging time in history right now, but there’s much past history to explore in Virginia. While travel isn’t advised right now due to the stay-at-home recommendations surrounding COVID-19, there are still ways to check out new places and virtually visit places of scenic beauty.

The American Shakespeare Center, known as a cultural treasure in Staunton, VA, continues to connect with its fans through BlkFrsTV.

“We found ourselves with an opportunity unique in American theatre,” explains Ethan McSweeny, artistic director, in a recent video. “Two ensembles of actors, our national tour troupe, and members of our current Actors’ Renaissance Season, with a collection of seven productions of repertory between them. With the extraordinary help of local filmmakers, we captured all these shows in five days.”

People who support the Theatre by buying digital tickets to these shows will help it survive. Buy tickets here.

If you want to learn about Staunton as well as look forward to a day when travel becomes possible again, check out this introduction.

The Martha Washington Inn and Spa in Abingdon, Virginia, has an extensive history (even a ghost story or two) and it’s well known to theatre goers who often stay there to attend performances at the nearby Barter Theatre. Get a glimpse of the exquisite interior of The Martha by watching this video.

The start of the 2020 performance season at the Barter Theatre is currently on hold. Check out this video message from Artistic Director Katy Brown.

And don’t miss Barter’s fun musical reminder about good safety practices during the pandemic.

If you miss going to antique stores and thrift shops in search of a treasure, roam the rows at Wolf Hills Antiques in Abingdon, VA. This virtual tour showcases items from yesteryear in display cases, shelves and on the walls. It’s kind of like window shopping, yet you can move throughout the store via your computer.

You can also tour Roanoke, Virginia from the comfort of your couch. Ride along as you watch this video and take some notes on places you want to visit in person when that time comes.

If you want to see more of the scenic beauty in Virginia, check out the Meadows of Dan webcam, get a glimpse of the Natural Bridge and surrounding area, take a ride on the Skyline Drive and go underground at the Luray Caverns.