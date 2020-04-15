Visiting Georgia While Staying Home

Spring is normally a time when people begin venturing out to see beautiful blooms, enjoy spring breaks with their kids, and travel to new places. But this spring is unlike any other with the threat of a pandemic forcing closures and stay-at-home orders.

The annual Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival in Blairsville, Georgia is just one of many events cancelled throughout our readership area. Festival organizers are regrouping to bring storytellers to Blairsville at another date, but they offer some past performances that people can still enjoy watching in their own homes:

Featured storytellers include: Sheila Kay Adams, Charlotte Blake Alston, Noa Baum, Donald Davis, and Gene Tagaban.

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Speaking of tall tales, there are plenty stories handed down around the North Georgia mountains about sightings of Bigfoot. If Bigfoot does exist, he has perfected the art of social distancing. The Expedition Bigfoot Museum in Cherry Log offers a wide variety of recordings, foot castings, books, videos, drawings and other objects. The Charlotte Observer produced a video of the museum including an interview with owner Dave Bakara. You can get a good look at what you’ll find inside.

Finding a Bavarian town in the North Georgia mountains is another oddity, but Alpine Helen is a much-loved destination. Check out the downtown webcams to spy some of the German-inspired charm. You can daydream of brighter days ahead and chances to stroll through town on your own feet instead of through a camera.

Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville is also just a click away. Explore the area with two hikers who recorded this video.

Or take a virtual trip to the stunning beauty of the Tallulah Gorge State Park.

If train travel fits your interest, take a relaxing ride here on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway or check out the webcam of the train as it sits at the station in Blue Ridge.

Some people are finding their stay-at-home order to open the door for time to become more self-sufficient through growing a garden, doing home repairs, or developing skills to create through knitting, crocheting and other crafts.

Inspiration can be found by paying a virtual visit to the Foxfire Museum and Heritage Center in Mountain City. The 106-acre property contains artifacts, tools, handcrafted housewares, art and toys that give a glimpse into the lives of people who thrived here more than 180 years ago.