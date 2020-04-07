Visiting North Carolina While Staying Home

Spring has arrived and the blooms are bursting throughout Western North Carolina. Sadly, the coronavirus crisis has forced many attractions, parks, and stores to close down temporarily. But you can still pay a visit to North Carolina without leaving your chair.

Biltmore Estate in Asheville sits quiet right now, but you can keep an eye on the changing landscape in front of the house by viewing the Biltmore Gazebo webcam set up by WSPA-TV. You can also check out the Biltmore Bloom Report to stay up-to-date on what’s blooming across the estate.

Wild animals can roam freely right now at Chimney Rock State Park without the presence of visitors. Check out the live cam for a great view of the park. The webcam operates 24 hours a day.

In North Carolina’s High Country, Banner Elk recently released a virtual tour on YouTube. Get a bird’s eye view of the town, listen to chirping birds and the rush of a waterfall cascading into a river, and even spot a black bear.

Another video providing a glimpse of the high country is this one from Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. Aerial views, outdoor activities, dining and nightlife all bring back memories or hints for future plans.

Live cams can keep you connected virtually to places in WNC including downtown Asheville, Mt. Pisgah, Canton, East Asheville, Waynesville, Maggie Valley, Brevard and more. Find links to all of these cameras here.

A rotating view of downtown Asheville and surrounding mountains is available thanks to a camera installed on the top of the Historic Buncombe County courthouse. Check out downtown Bryson City here and also take a look at downtown Sylva.

And for more views of WNC’s scenic beauty, head over to the Nantahala Outdoor Center webcam, Purchase Knob near Waynesville, and check out a variety of webcams featuring the high country here.

The newly-renovated and expanded Asheville Art Museum on Pack Square in downtown Asheville offers several ways for families to explore the museum while staying home. The options include exploring the collection and exhibitions, check out artist interviews on the Museum’s YouTube channel, and coloring sheets and notecards to download at home.

Want to tour the River Arts District (RAD) in Asheville? Check out this video on YouTube. Seeing what other makers are creating may inspire you to use some of your time at home making something of your own.