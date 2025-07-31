Hardy County’s Fall Festivals: Where Heritage Comes Home

ponsored Content

There’s no better time to visit Hardy County, West Virginia, than fall—when the leaves blaze with color, the mountain air turns crisp, and small towns open their doors in celebration. Here, fall festivals aren’t just events, they’re longstanding traditions that bring history to life and make you feel like part of the community.

Start your season with Heritage Weekend, September 26–28, the 72nd annual county-wide celebration of Hardy County’s past. Historic homes, farms, churches, and one-room schoolhouses open to the public for a rare glimpse into Appalachian life through the centuries. See traditional skills in action, enjoy many vendor offerings from food to crafts, and meet the people who preserve these stories with care and pride.

Then mark your calendar for the Wardensville Fall Festival, October 10–12. Set in the heart of a scenic mountain town, this festival is full of hometown charm. Wander through craft booths, sample local treats, tap your toes to live music, and take in the view of surrounding hills dressed in fall’s finest colors. It’s the perfect mix of recreation and heritage, where every booth and building has a story.

In between events, take a backroad drive, explore our mountain trails, or enjoy a quiet afternoon in one of our cozy towns. Hardy County invites you to slow down, breathe deep, and feel connected—to the land, the people, and the past. With several lodging options from hotels to traditional bed and breakfasts and over 170 short-term rentals, you will find the perfect, cozy stay with whatever amenities you prefer. Hot tub in the hills, no problem! Rustic, off grid, we got you! Check our website and other short-term rental sites for more information.

This fall, come discover Hardy County’s big-hearted traditions and small-town charm. Whether you’re here for the day or the weekend, you’ll leave with memories that feel like home.