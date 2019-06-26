Streaming On The Parkway - Part 8 - Entering Virginia

EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest blog series is being provided courtesy of members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (wbcci.org) who recently participated in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan between late May and mid June. Their 500-mile journey began in Cherokee, N.C. and ended outside the historic towns of Charlottesville and Staunton, VA. We hope you'll enjoy following along!

The next leg of the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Airstream Caravan put our 21 trailers on the Parkway from Boone, North Carolina to Galax, Virginia. We traveled midweek and the traffic was light. We only saw one bicycle and just a few motorcycles all day.

The complexion of the Parkway seemed to change on this leg of the trip. We didn’t climb as many hills nor did we drive through any tunnels. But the overlooks were there and they were amazing.

One of the overlooks along this section had a sign telling the story of Civil War Veteran Tom Dula. We know him better as Tom Dooley. The sign informed us that Dula was hung nearby for the murder of Laura Foster. Our Airstream friends couldn’t resist singing about poor Tom at this overlook.

We saw many awe inspiring sights as we drove our route. We noticed the many layers of mountains as they faded into the horizon. The varied shades of greens and blues were beautiful.

It was easy to find a picturesque overlook for lunch. There was a cool breeze as we ate and enjoyed the views.

After about four hours on the Parkway, our caravan made it to our next stop in Virginia.