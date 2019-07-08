Streaming On The Parkway - Part 12 - A Sunny Farewell

EDITOR'S NOTE: This guest blog series is being provided courtesy of members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (wbcci.org) who recently participated in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan between late May and mid June. Their 500-mile journey began in Cherokee, N.C. and ended outside the historic towns of Charlottesville and Staunton, VA. We hope you'll enjoy following along!

The sun came out for our final day of driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway. It was wonderful to see blue skies and enjoy the overlook views along the way.

The Airstream trailers that participated in the 2019 Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan were not the only ones who enjoyed the Parkway that day. Bicyclists, motorcycle riders and other vehicles returned, too.

The exhibits at the James River Visitor Center were interesting. The hiking paths were a welcome break from the drive.

Before we knew it, we arrived at mile marker zero and exited the Parkway.

We made it! All 21 of the Airstream trailers in our caravan were safely parked in our last campground. It took us about three weeks to complete the entire Parkway because we were not in a hurry and wanted to see many of the wonderful sights along the way.

It was a great caravan!

The Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan was sponsored by the Wally Byam Caravan Club International (WBCCI), the Airstream Owner's Association. The WBCCI is a non-profit organization and operates caravans across the United States, Canada and Mexico every year with volunteers serving as leaders.

Some members of this caravan plan to head out to link up with other caravans. Others plan to go to an Airstream rally or return home before beginning their next adventure.

One thing is for sure, Ray and Carol Combs are already working on improving the Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan for next year.

Thank you for riding along with the 2019 version of the Taste of the Blue Ridge Caravan through this guest blog. Maybe next year you can join the Airstream lifestyle and participate by being a member of the caravan!