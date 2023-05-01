May’s Wild Edible: Red Mulberry

Is the red mulberry the last spring flora to produce fruit or the first summer one? An interesting question to be sure as Elaine and I like to gather this soft mast producer in late May and early June in Southwest Virginia.

Wild red mulberries growing along a Botetourt County, Virginia backroad.

Morus rubra is the only native mulberry found within our region, and though it does well in these mountains, I have rarely found it to be a common species anywhere. The easiest way to locate one is to drive country backroads in late spring and look for purple splotches along the pavement. That means the purplish/black berries are ripe and have started to fall. Or you can prowl creek banks or fencerows where they are sometimes part of the understory. The heart-shaped leaves feature a rough feel and rounded teeth around the edges.

Mulberries don’t keep well, so as soon as you can gather these sweet fruits, turn them into a favorite dessert. Elaine has made pies, cobblers, muffins, scones, waffles, pancakes, and smoothies from the berries. Be sure to remove the tough, green stems first, though.

The mulberry is a favorite food of a wide variety of wild animals from bears to songbirds, so you will likely have some competition for them. That’s understandable for this summertime...or is it springtime delight?

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.