Birds of the Blue Ridge: American Kestrel

Birding from a moving vehicle is not exactly the ideal circumstance to identify an avian species…unless you’re on the lookout for the American Kestrel. I’ve been “kestrel counting” my whole life, starting with family trips through the farmlands of the South.

Riding in the back seat with our faces to the windows, we would scan the power lines and barbed wire fences for our continent’s smallest falcon. A quick glance calls to mind a Mourning Dove. But the posture and distinctive black vertical stripes on the face on our most colorful raptor meant you could say “kestrel,” and add to the count!

Watch for this “sit-and-wait” perch hunter and look for a signature bobbing tail. Or, gaze across afield for a bird hovering in place. Both might just be an American Kestrel.

Bird Bits

Fun Fact: Like our Ruby-throated Hummingbird and several more species, the American Kestrel can see ultraviolet light! It is thought by avian scientists that this influences mating choices and helps the birds find a meal. For the latter, the rodents they hunt leave behind a “glowing trail” that the kestrels can follow.

Habitat: There are seventeen subspecies of kestrels spread across North and South America. They spend their time in open and semi-open areas such as farmlands, grasslands and deserts –particularly when there are raised perches available.

Conservation Note: The numbers for this species are in steep decline. Several situations have caused the problem including habitat loss (fewer agricultural areas that have since become reforested or urbanized) and pesticide use that depletes insect populations. For those interested in helping, consider providing a kestrel nesting box (info here American Kestrel Partnership).

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

