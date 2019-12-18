Pickled Turnips

When I lived on a farm, we grew lots of turnips. They were easy to cultivate and you could eat both the greens and the root – what’s not to like?

Well, some would say the taste is a little strong. But with the new interest in healthful fermenting, I’ve switched out my recipes. Strong is good. Now I use turnips for sauerkraut and pickles.

With this easy turnip pickle recipe, all you need are the ingredients, a good chopping knife, and time. They pickle on their own, using microorganisms from the air.

You may want to dial down the amount of garlic in this recipe, but I like the aggressive flavor. Hot pepper flakes also add zip.

3 cups water

1/3 cup coarse white salt such as kosher salt

1 bay leaf

1 cup (250ml) white vinegar distilled

2 pounds turnips, peeled and cut into pieces the size of French fries

1 small beet, or a few slices from a regular beet, peeled

3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

1. Heat one-third of the water in a sauce pan. Add the salt and bay leaf, stirring until the salt is dissolved.

2. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Then add vinegar and the rest of the water.

3. Cut the turnips and the beet into sticks the size of French fries.

4. Put the turnips, beets, and garlic slices into a large, clean jar, then pour the salted brine into the jar over them. Tuck in the bay leaf.

4. Cover and let sit in a relatively cool part of the room for one week. Once done, they can be refrigerated until ready to serve.

Storage: The pickles will keep for several weeks in the refrigerator. They’ll start out rather strong, but will mellow after a few days.