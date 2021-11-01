November’s Wild Edible: Staghorn Sumac Tea

× Expand Bruce Ingram Staghorn sumac bobs are a distinguishing characteristic.

Staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina) is a fairly common small tree in the Blue Ridge Mountains, often thriving along forest edges or in abandoned fields. Come autumn, this tree, (which is not related to poison sumac – mostly found in swamps) becomes quite striking with its scarlet red and orange compound, pinnate leaves. But what should attract foragers is the upright reddish-pink bobs which can be easily severed with a pocketknife.

Bruce Ingram Staghorn sumac bobs, ready for steeping.

Once you’ve gathered several bobs, take them home and prepare to enjoy some of the best lemonade you’ve every imbibed. Just place one or two bobs in a quart of water and let steep in a refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours. What’s more, sumac lemonade is a very healthy drink, being high in Vitamin C.

Humans aren’t the only creatures that find sumac berries appealing. Many songbirds will perch on the bobs and consume the berries, and wild turkeys and ruffed grouse are known to feed on them as well. So don’t be surprised if you have competition for this very underrated wild treat.

