Discover Bath County

For more than 250 years visitors have been making the journey to what is now Bath County in the mountains of Virginia west of the Shenandoah Valley. Then visitors came to soak in the healing waters of the natural mineral springs and enjoy the hospitality of The Homestead Resort, which opened its doors in 1766. Some things have changed in Bath County. Thankfully, some things have not.

The Homestead Resort is now part of the Omni family of hotels, but the elegance and service continue to be top-notch. The resort has hosted U.S. Presidents, celebrities and visiting foreign royalty over the years. Some come for the spa and others to play on the two renowned golf courses. The Omni Homestead sets the bar high for hospitality in Bath County and other lodging properties rise to the occasion every day. The variety of independent motels and locally-owned Bed & Breakfast Inns is impressive. Some are in historic buildings or part of a working farm, but all have a unique personality and offer guests a warm welcome to Bath County.

A welcome change in recent months is the planned renovation of the Jefferson Pools, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The pools are treasured by the local community and visitors alike, which is why everyone is excited that the buildings are being meticulously restored. The planned re-opening will be in the summer of 2020.

Many things have contributed to the vibrant community and exceptional quality of life in Bath County in addition to the presence of the Jefferson Pools and The Omni Homestead. Agriculture is important to the economy and the countryside is dotted with fields and farmland. The national forest offers great outdoor recreation opportunities. The completion of Gathright Dam on the Jackson River in 1979 created beautiful Lake Moomaw, which brought even more outdoor opportunities like camping, boating and fishing. As you can imagine with so many possibilities for outdoor adventure, visitors flock to Bath County. Tourism is the county’s chief economic driver so local businesses welcome visitors with exceptional hospitality.

Visitors will find wonderful dining, shopping and cultural experiences in Bath County. There are options for country-style food and exquisite fine dining. The cultural scene includes art events and galleries but live music frequently takes center stage. The Garth Newel Music Center, located in Warm Springs, is a spectacular setting for world-class classical and chamber music.

One thing that has not changed is the breathtaking beauty of the landscape and the relaxation that comes from a mountain getaway. The views are endless and unspoiled. One can easily imagine it is exactly the same as what George Washington and Thomas Jefferson saw over 200 years ago. There are still no interstates, mega-malls or even a stoplight in Bath County. Visitors seeking a unique vacation experience certainly hope it stays that way.

Bath County is located in the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia along the border with West Virginia. More information can be found at discoverbath.com