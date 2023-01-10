Birds of the Blue Ridge: Red Crossbill

Keep your binoculars at the ready. That “redbird” in the forest may not be a Cardinal!

The Red Crossbill lives amongst woody plants that hold world-record superlatives – conifers. These familiar trees are some of the smallest and the largest and the oldest on the planet. The largest populations of this bird species occur across Canada, on the western coast and in the Rocky Mountains. And, in one special place in the east – the spine of the Appalachian mountain chain!

These fascinating birds climb around in conifers with their feet and an unusually shaped bill. They hold the tightly closed cone with one foot. And, the crossing tips open them with a powerful bite. Then, the tips push open the scales to expose the seed inside. The right tool for the job!

Fun Fact: The Red Crossbill will breed in the deepest winter cold – if, and only if, there is a sufficiently large crop of evergreen (seed-bearing) conifers.

Habitat: forests and groves of conifer trees such as pine, fir, spruce, cedar, juniper, hemlock and others

Conservation Note: They are considered widespread and frequently seen. Yet, as with many bird species, they are particularly vulnerable to the loss of their preferred habitats.

ABOUT THIS SERIES

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

